Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Quick-Thinking Couple Makes Their Own Luck and THOUSANDS of Dollars | The Wall | NBC

Changed Man Is One Bounce Away from a MILLION Dollars for His Mom and Community | The Wall | NBC

Brave Couples Put MILLIONS at Stake for Their Families in Season 5's Best Moments | The Wall | NBC

Brave Couples Put MILLIONS at Stake for Their Families in Season 5's Best Moments | The Wall | NBC

Expect more cash prizes and inspiring contestants on the Chris Hardwick-hosted game show in the new year.

The Wall Is Returning to NBC in 2026! Here's When the Game Show Comes Back

New year, new season of The Wall, NBC's nail biter of a game show hosted by Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick. Its return in early 2026 will introduce viewers to new contestants, a few of which have stories that'll inspire you.

How to Watch Watch The Wall on Peacock.

And, of course, The Wall still gives players the chance to win millions in the blink of an eye — and watch it slip through their fingers if they answer a question incorrectly and see that dreaded red ball take a tumble down the game's namesake wall.

Get all the details on when you can expect The Wall's return after its too-long absence below.

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's The Wall

Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

The Wall welcomes new amazing contestants playing for cash in 2026

The Wall has given away a staggering $35 million since its debut, and players often have the kind of story that has viewers cheering for them to win big.

When the show returns in January, contestants will include a heroic person who helped evacuate the Pentagon on 9/11, a good samaritan who rescued a snowboarder who was buried headfirst beneath six feet of snow, and a firefighter who adopted a newborn left in the station’s safe haven. We can't wait to meet them!

RELATED: When Do The Voice Playoffs Start? The Remaining 2025 Schedule, Explained

What are the rules of The Wall?

The rules are deviously simple, making for a pulse-raising competition. And the fact that there's about $12 million at play on each episode seriously raises the stakes.

When a competitor answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball falls down the four-story wall and thus adds cash to the winning total. But get a question wrong, and the red ball drops — deducting value from the total.

Contestants team up in pairs, which means they're truly putting it all in their partners hands when its their turn to play. Will they risk all seven balls to potentially walk away with millions? Find out this January.