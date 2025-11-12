The Wall Is Returning to NBC in 2026! Here's When the Game Show Comes Back
Expect more cash prizes and inspiring contestants on the Chris Hardwick-hosted game show in the new year.
New year, new season of The Wall, NBC's nail biter of a game show hosted by Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick. Its return in early 2026 will introduce viewers to new contestants, a few of which have stories that'll inspire you.
And, of course, The Wall still gives players the chance to win millions in the blink of an eye — and watch it slip through their fingers if they answer a question incorrectly and see that dreaded red ball take a tumble down the game's namesake wall.
Get all the details on when you can expect The Wall's return after its too-long absence below.
When is The Wall coming back to NBC?
The Wall returns with new episodes starting Monday, January 5, 2026 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.
The game show is part of a midseason Monday lineup that starts with St. Denis Medical at 8/7c, The Paper at 8:30/7:30c, and The Wall at 9/8c. Brilliant Minds, the medical drama starring Zachary Quinto, follows The Wall at 10/9c.
Also coming in early 2026: The premiere of The Hunting Party Season 2, and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, a new comedy created by Tina Fey starring fellow SNL alums Tracy Morgan and Bobby Moynihan alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Erika Alexander.
The Wall welcomes new amazing contestants playing for cash in 2026
The Wall has given away a staggering $35 million since its debut, and players often have the kind of story that has viewers cheering for them to win big.
When the show returns in January, contestants will include a heroic person who helped evacuate the Pentagon on 9/11, a good samaritan who rescued a snowboarder who was buried headfirst beneath six feet of snow, and a firefighter who adopted a newborn left in the station’s safe haven. We can't wait to meet them!
What are the rules of The Wall?
The rules are deviously simple, making for a pulse-raising competition. And the fact that there's about $12 million at play on each episode seriously raises the stakes.
When a competitor answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball falls down the four-story wall and thus adds cash to the winning total. But get a question wrong, and the red ball drops — deducting value from the total.
Contestants team up in pairs, which means they're truly putting it all in their partners hands when its their turn to play. Will they risk all seven balls to potentially walk away with millions? Find out this January.