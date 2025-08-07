Heidi Klum Is Already Teasing Her 2025 Halloween Costume: "Ooh, I'm Gonna Be..."

The queen of All Hallows' Eve shared that preparations have been underway for months.

The countdown to Halloween has already begun, at least according to Heidi Klum.

In an interview on The Tonight Show on August 6 — nearly two months before the spooky holiday — the America's Got Talent alum told Jimmy Fallon that preparations for her famous annual party and costume are well underway.

"Are you doing your Halloween party?" Fallon asked. "You have to. You're the queen of Halloween."

"Of course," Klum said. "Of course I'm gonna have a Halloween party. I'm hard at work already at it. Are you kidding? Like, already months ago. Of course."

The pressure is most certainly on, because the supermodel is known for her elaborate and unexpected costumes. In 2024, she and husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as E.T. and E.T. with a wig on. Only their eyes could be seen in the aliens' necks, which made for a very creepy effect and per Klum, an equally uncomfortable costume.

"It was so heavy, holding that head on my head," she told Fallon. "I thought my neck was going to snap off."

In 2023, she was a peacock with a plume made of Cirque du Soleil dancers. In 2022, she was a giant worm. While her costume is never revealed until she arrives at her own party, prepare to be spooked in 2025.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY/WireImage

Heidi Klum's 2025 Halloween costume is going to be "extra ugly"

"Ooh, I'm gonna be extra ugly," she teased. "And super scary."

She won't say more to avoid ruining the surprise, which is practically right around the corner.

"We have exactly 86 days, okay, but who's counting?" she said with a grin. "Who is counting? Not me."

After 11 seasons as a judge on AGT, if there's one thing Klum loves just as much as Halloween, it's offering her opinion whether people want it or not.

"I judge all the time," she told Fallon. "Even people who don't want to be judged, I judge them. I have this from my mom. My mom would be like, 'Oh, Jimmy, you need some highlights, or whatever.'"

"Do people like that you do that to them?" he asked.

"I don't know if they like it. Like, I don't ask," she admitted. "It just happens. If it's an outfit, if it's the hair...Sometimes I'm asked, too, and then I'm more than happy to tell them what I'm thinking. I can't help it. I say it if they want it, or if they don't want it."

Heidi Klum on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 146 on August 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Heidi Klum called Jimmy Fallon a vampire the first time they met

In fact, Klum offered her opinion on Fallon's appearance the first time they met, when he guest hosted The Late Show with David Letterman in 2003.

"It was a thing, and I was nervous and I didn't know how to host a talk show," Fallon remembered. "I hosted, and then my friend goes, 'I'm having dinner with a special friend of mine,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, let's go out.'"

Klum turned out to be the friend, and while she was "awesome and fun and gorgeous," she also had some thoughts.

"I told you what I thought on how you did," she added. "I said you did really well, but you looked like Dracula. Either you were really scared and that made you really pasty-looking, or it was the wrong color shade. And then you had a collar on..."

Fallon shared a picture from that night and proved she was spot on, as Klum usually is. If, perhaps, he wanted to recreate the look for Halloween this year, at least he knows exactly who to call.