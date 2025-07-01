Heidi Klum Plucking Howie Mandel's Nose Hair on AGT Is Hilariously Chaotic (PIC)

Karol G Teaches Jimmy How to Dance to Tropicoqueta; Pretended to Be Her Own Manager to Get Booked

The Judges of America's Got Talent want to help each other look their best on camera — even if that means plucking your colleague's nose hair.

Back in August 2014, Heidi Klum (an AGT Judge that year) showed the silly way she has Howie Mandel's back when they're filming the show together. In a photo Klum shared on Instagram over 10 years ago, the supermodel can be seen plucking hairs out of Mandel's nose as her fellow Judge tries to keep his composure.

In true Mandel fashion, the star couldn't help but make a funny face during the beauty treatment.

"Plucking @howiemandel's hair right before @nbcagt tonight! #AGT,” Klum captioned the photo.

This throwback photo was taken during AGT Season 9, which ultimately saw self-taught magician Mat Franco emerge as the champion.

Franco made an immediate impression on the Judges with his multi-layered (and up-close and personal) card tricks during his Audition:

Although Klum did not return for AGT's current milestone 20th Season (Judge Mel B is holding down the fort for her), fans can only hope Mandel has found another helping hand for his errant nose hairs!

Heidi Klum says her kids inspired her to become an AGT Judge

Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Klum has been an AGT staple since she joined the cast in Season 8. In a May 2014 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Klum revealed her motivation for joining the show as a Judge: her four children.

"They always loved America's Got Talent, and when I was asked to be a Judge on the show, you can't imagine how excited I was, but also how excited they were," she said. "Their mama was going to be sitting there pushing the 'X'! They came to visit me the other day and they got to push the 'X,' they think this is so much fun."

"Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same," Klum told Access Hollywood in 2022 about being an AGT Judge. "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the Judges and Host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."