"He kind of was in cahoots with my kids," the America's Got Talent Judge revealed about her husband's proposal.

How Heidi Klum's Husband Involved Her 4 Kids When He Proposed: "The Sweetest..."

Heidi Klum has been in the limelight for decades, making her modeling debut at 18 years old and becoming one of the most famous fashion models and recognizable faces around. And the America's Got Talent Judge’s love of fashion and talent for rocking a runway has certainly been passed down to her children.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The German supermodel and Project Runway host has a tight-knit family and clearly adores her children, which is something her husband, Tom Kaulitz, recognized when he asked her to be his wife. Klum told People that her rocker husband asked her four children for their blessing.

“The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand,” she told the magazine in 2024. “So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids. They figured out how they were going to do it, and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids.”

Read on to learn more about Klum’s beautiful family, how she met husband, what her children are up to today, and more.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. Photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Spot-On Secret to Aging and Embracing Her 50s: "I Don't Let..."

Who is Heidi Klum’s husband? Klum is married to Tom Kaulitz, a guitarist of the German synth-pop band Tokio Hotel. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2019 in Capri, Italy, almost exactly a year after they first met. Klum shared on The Ellen Show that she was “immediately” drawn to Kaulitz when they first crossed paths at a friend’s birthday party in 2018. “It was to the point, so bad, that I couldn’t even look at him,” Klum told Ellen DeGeneres. “You know when you’re immediately attracted to someone that you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t look at him!’ So, I had to sit next to him, instead of across, because then I would've had to look at him the whole time.” Kaulitz popped the question later that year and Klum announced their exciting engagement news on December 24, 2018. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black and white photo of the happy couple and her stunning engagement ring.

Heidi Klum’s secret to her happy marriage with Tom Kaulitz

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 dinner at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Six years after they exchanged vows, Klum revealed to The New York Post in 2024 that the most important key to their happy marriage is simply “having fun together.”

“What is most important is when you don’t have anyone around, you’re in your own house, and it’s just the two of you that you have the best time,” she continued. “All the BS from the outside, all the noise, you don’t hear it anymore. It’s just the two of you, and it’s working, and you’re happy. That’s the most important thing.”

Back in 2020, Klum told People she feels she’s “just a much happier person” with Kaulitz. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” she shared. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

RELATED: Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Share a Smooch Under Towering Trees for Romantic Getaway

How many children does Heidi Klum have? Klum has four children: daughter Leni born in 2004, son Henry born in 2005, son Johan born in 2006, and daughter Lou born in 2009. Klum welcomed her first child, daughter Leni, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal, who Klum was married to from 2005 to 2014, later legally adopted Leni and they went on to welcome Henry, Johan, and Lou together during their relationship.

All about Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Klum’s daughter, Leni, was born on May 4, 2004 and has since followed in her mother’s supermodel footsteps.

Leni is currently signed with IMG Models and made her modeling debut on the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany when she was 16 years old.

Leni told Vogue she “begged” her mother to start modeling when she was younger after a fashion brand approached her, but Klum said “no chance.”

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” she told the fashion magazine. “Now I understand that it would have been too early.” She added that she loves being a model because she doesn’t have to “suppress my crazy nature to make a ‘professional’ impression.”

“As a model, I can let everything out and just be who I am,” she explained. “The job is the perfect outlet for all the energy I carry inside me.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Intimate Newborn Photos with Daughter Leni Are Breathtaking

Now 20, Leni is continuing with her modeling and graced the cover Glamour Germany in March 2025.

All about Heidi Klum’s son Henry Samuel

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel attend the basketball game between Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center November 15, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian

Klum’s second child, son Henry, was born on September 12, 2005, and he’s also dipped his toes in the world of modeling. At just 19 years old, Henry walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week in January 2025 and then made his magazine cover debut for Hunger magazine, Issue 34: "Fight Back" in March 2025. And Klum was one proud mama.

“So proud of you, my beautiful Henry!" Klum wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her son on the magazine cover.

All about Heidi Klum’s son Johan

Heidi Klum and her son Johan Samuel attend a game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Klum gave birth to her third child, son Johan, on November 22, 2006 and he’s an entertainer in the making. In honor of her artistic son’s birthdays, Klum has posted videos of Johan singing “Firework” by Katy Perry and belting out in the car with his big brother Henry.



When he graduates high school in 2025, Klum told People that Johan is considering going to college in New York City, specifically Parsons School of Design. “Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes,” she shared.

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Sons, Johan & Henry, Look Just Alike in Family Pic for Her 51st Birthday

All about Heidi Klum’s daughter Lou

Heidi Klum and Lou Samuel are seen on March 26, 2025 in New York City. Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Klum’s youngest child, daughter Lou, was born on October 9, 2009 and she’s tapped into her creative side. While Klum is famous for her elaborate Halloween costumes, she told People the baby of the family is “more talented” than her at creating and building a wild look.

“She makes her own things. She’s also really into anime. She makes all the wigs herself, like all the pink ones... so she does that all by herself,” Klum told the magazine. “She’s pretty talented, I have to say, more talented than me when it comes to building things … If anyone has the major block about dressing up and that stuff, it would be my Lou.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum's Youngest Daughter, Lou, Is So Sweet with Her Mom at Coachella in Rare Pic

Now 15 years old, Lou is just as tall as her supermodel mom.