The America's Got Talent Judge alum and mom of four was "full of joy and pride."

Heidi Klum Giving Son Johan a Kiss on the Cheek at His Graduation Is So Heartwarming

Heidi Klum has been thoroughly enjoying her summer so far. From sweet family moments with her four children to gorgeous fashion events and big career updates, the America's Got Talent Judge alum has had lots to celebrate, including her son Johan's latest milestone: high school graduation.

While Klum has certainly been busy, she's also kept her fans updated along the way. Read on to see what she's been up to recently.

Heidi Klum was the proudest mom as her son Johan graduated high school

Klum's 18-year-old son is officially a high school graduate. In June 2025, the German supermodel posted a video on Instagram showing her son Johan, dressed in a blue graduation cap and gown, walking across the stage as he accepted his diploma.

"Cheering you on today and every day. CONGRATULATIONS JOHAN," Klum captioned the video. "My heart is full of joy and pride."

Being the proud mom she is to her four "cool" children, Klum also posted a short clip of her giving Johan a kiss on the cheek.

Heidi Klum celebrated her 52nd birthday in amazing sunglasses

On June 1, 2025, Klum marked another trip around the sun with a get-together with friends and shared a quick glimpse of her birthday celebrations in a short video on TikTok. In the clip, someone behind the camera asks Klum if it's a German tradition to say your birthday wish out loud. "No," she matter-of-factly responded with a smile, while also wearing big orange-tinted sunglasses.

Heidi Klum announced her return to Project Runway

After an eight-year hiatus, the AGT alum announced in May 2025 that she's returning to her reality TV roots. And as Klum returns to hosting Project Runway, which originated on Bravo back in 2004, her slumber party buddy and leopard-loving Spice Girl Mel B has stepped in as a Judge on AGT.

"I'm back!" Klum said in the first teaser for the upcoming season. "And it's good to be home!" She later posted a funny behind-the-scenes clip of herself on TikTok, frantically trying to put a high heel on. "Lights, camera, wait wait wait I need 5 more minutes please," she captioned the video, tagging Project Runway.

Klum has also been busy as the host of Germany's Next Top Model.

Heidi Klum got kisses from husband Tom Kaulitz while making potato salad

To kick off the summer season, Klum and her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, made a massive bowl of potato salad that looked perfect for a backyard BBQ.

Klum, who's also been known to enjoy a plate of mashed potatoes with her daughter Leni, posted a video on TikTok, showing the recipe from start to finish, delicately peeling and slicing each spud while also squeezing in a few sweet smooches from her hubby.

Heidi Klum had a glamorous "date night" with son Henry

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

In May 2025, Klum took her 19-year-old son Henry as her date to the 2025 American Music Awards, and they clearly had a blast together.

On TikTok, Klum documented several sweet moments from their "mother and son date night," including a video of themselves dancing together and a clip of them jamming out during their flight. And when they posed for photos together ahead of the award show, matching in all-black ensembles, Henry towered over his 5' 9" mother.

Heidi Klum bent the rules at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Known to turn heads with her dramatic and dazzling looks, Klum once again made jaws drop at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. Not only because she looked absolutely stunning in a light pink gown with a long train that resembled a blossoming bouquet of flowers, but Klum also broke the dress code, which stated that outfits should not be voluminous or have large trains. Whoops.

Klum later addressed the dress code mishap in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I wish they would have told us like, not the day before, you know what I mean? These dresses are planned ahead of time, fitted, etc. etc," she said. "So I was like, ‘I didn’t have anything else,’ you know what I mean? I have everything always slotted in, I’m very German, I’m very prepared. So I was like, ‘This is it.’”