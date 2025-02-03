Heidi Klum Helped Benson Boone with a Very Sexy Outfit Change at the Grammys

Benson Boone stole the show at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but he couldn't have pulled it off without a little assist from Heidi Klum.

February 2 certainly turned out to be a night to remember during the Grammys. In the middle of Boone's epic performance of his smash hit "Beautiful Things," the America's Got Talent Season 19 Judge and Nikki Glaser gave the singer a helping hand by getting him out of his stuffy clothes, revealing a Freddie Mercury-esque baby blue number underneath.

Fans thought they'd seen Klum do it all — but as it turns out, she still had to check, "Help an artist change outfits at an awards show" off her to-do list in 2025: Watch the instantly iconic stripping moment here.

Heidi Klum reflects on her own hidden talents

Heidi Klum at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Semifinals 4 on September 11, 2024. Photo: Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images

In a 2023 interview from the AGT red carpet, Klum revealed she actually has some skills that not many fans know about. "I loved dancing," she revealed. "I did it all, from tap dancing and ballroom dancing to jazz dancing, you name it. Belly dancing was quite popular in Germany. It was more of a 'mom thing,' not so much for kids. But I guess because my mom perhaps didn't have the means to hire a nanny or someone, she often brought me along. That's how I started belly dancing with my mom in the class."

"You wear special clothes for it," Klum explained. "You have a shimmying belt that makes sounds when you move your hips in certain ways. It really triggers all the bells and charms to create sounds. You have fabric that flows from your head down to your fingertips."

