Susan Boyle's Exhilarating "You Raise Me Up" Cover Is a High-Wire Vocal Spectacle

Some Susan Boyle covers are so good, hey appear on not one but two albums.

Boyle's catalog is impressive, ranging from covers of timeless hymns to new takes on classic pop songs. There isn't a music genre on Earth that can contain her. One of our favorites has to be her version of "You Raise Me Up," which the Got Talent legend featured on two of her albums, 2014's Hope and the 2019 compilation record Ten. If you haven't heard it before, you're in for a treat.

Recorded live alongside the famous Lakewood Church Choir, Boyle begins with her trademark vocals shining before hitting the triumphant chorus of the song. The choir is the perfect accompaniment.

Boyle's flawless tone is unmatched. The singer could've easily performed "You Raise Me Up" a cappella, but the decision to include a choir for background vocals gives the song even more depth and emotion.

There isn't a point during the performance that doesn't move you — and that's what Boyle's done to the masses since her unforgettable 2009 audition on Britain's Got Talent. She moves people with her voice.

Boyle has firm roots in spirituality. As she told Christian Post, "My faith is incredibly important to me on every level. It gets me through those moments of self-doubt and also allows me to understand that this gift of my career, later in life, is from a higher power. Religion is very important to me, and I still attend church services regularly. As a young child, I went with my family to church and sang in the choir. I find that my religion gives me a direction in life and brings great happiness."

We've shined a light on Boyle performing this song live before: Her magical 2013 rendition for a great cause still resonates today. And longtime TODAY viewers remember the star performing the song on the hit morning show back in 2014 with just as much passion as the album version.

Here's what to know about "You Raise Me Up"

Originally released in 2001 by the Norwegian-Irish band Secret Garden, "You Raise Me Up" didn't gain popularity in the industry until 2003 when it was re-recorded by acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Groban for his second studio album Closer.

Although Groban's version peaked at number-76 on the Billboard Hot 100, it reached the number-one position on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. The accolades didn't stop there: "You Raise Me Up" was nominated for a 2005 Grammy Award in the category of Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.