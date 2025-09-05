The Head Coaches of Every NFL Team for the 2025 Season

We've finally made it to the start of the 2025 NFL season. New episodes of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock are on the way, the biggest stars in the league are ready to make big plays, and everyone's gunning for a spot in the Super Bowl.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

That all starts with the head coaches, the leaders of all 32 teams who determine strategy, philosophy, depth charts, and so much more about your favorite teams. Just like the roster of players, the roster of NFL coaches changes at least a little bit every year, so as the 2025-2026 season begins, let's take a closer look at who the current head coach is for every team.

RELATED: Who Are the Fastest Players in the NFL in 2025?

The 32 head coaches of the 2025 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Shanahan

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the league's most creative and exciting offensive minds, Shanahan took over in San Francisco in 2017, and while it's been an up-and-down ride since then, there are many bright spots. In eight seasons, Shanahan's won the NFC West three times and taken the 49ers to two Super Bowls, though they did lose both times. After a tough and unexpected losing season in 2024, he's hoping this year brings that playoff magic back.

Chicago Bears - Ben Johnson

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears smiles on the sidelines prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Speaking of great offensive minds, Ben Johnson spent the last several years as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, helping to build them into a major NFC contender. Now, he's taken his first head coaching job, attempting to restore a struggling Bears team to some semblance of former glory. We'll see if he can pull it off, and how the Bears offense responds to his presence in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals - Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts on the sideline during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Zac Taylor took the Bengals head coaching job in 2019, after years around the league as an offensive assistant, and he's definitely made his mark. In the tough AFC North, Taylor has led the Bengals to four straight winning seasons and two playoff appearances, including a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season. After two seasons of struggling to get ahead of the field, he's hoping some of that postseason spark returns in 2025.

Buffalo Bills - Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills still don't have a Super Bowl title, but thanks to Sean McDermott, they're always in the conversation. In his eight seasons with the Bills so far, McDermott has led the team to the playoffs seven times, including five straight AFC East titles and two AFC Championship appearances. The Big Game's still eluded him, but 2025 just might be the year.

Denver Broncos - Sean Payton

Head Coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Over 16 seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton became a franchise legend, earning seven AFC South titles (including five in a row) and one Super Bowl ring. He then retired, briefly, before taking over in Denver in 2023. The 2024 season saw the Broncos find a rhythm under Payton, heading to the playoffs and finishing 10-7 in the regular season. Will they build on that in 2025?

Cleveland Browns - Kevin Stefanski

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Last season was a disaster for the Browns, but Kevin Stefanski has already proven he's capable of turning the team around. In five seasons, he's led Cleveland to the playoffs twice so far, including in 2023. He's got a veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco and a defense led by Myles Garrett, so there's definitely a chance that the Browns could show us something heading into 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Todd Bowles

Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles looks on before the start of a game between the Florida Gators and the Long Island Sharks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Todd Bowles took over as Tampa's head coach in 2022 after a few years as the team's defensive coordinator, and while he hasn't led the team back to a Super Bowl yet, he's had a pretty solid run thus far. The Bucs have three straight NFC South titles under Bowles, and last year's 10-7 regular season record was the best of his era so far. But will they be a major NFC contender in 2025?

Arizona Cardinals - Jonathan Gannon

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals watches warm ups during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A defensive mind who took the Cardinals head coaching job in 2023, Gannon's time in Arizona hasn't been marked by major improvements just yet. His first season saw the team go 4-13, but last season the Cards went 8-9, finishing third in in the NFC West. That is a noticeable uptick, which means Cardinals fans are watching 2025 very closely, to see if a winning season and even a playoff appearance are in their grasp again.

Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh smiles on the field during pregame warm ups before an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers on August 10, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The last time Jim Harbaugh coached an NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers, he took them to a Super Bowl in 2013. Then he went to the University of Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a national title. Now, he's back in the NFL, ready for his second season with the Chargers. Last year he turned the team from a 5-12 squad in 2023 to an 11-6 playoff qualifier. How far can he take the Chargers this year?

Kansas City Chiefs - Andy Reid

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The most decorated coach of the 2025 class, Andy Reid has spent the last 12 years in Kansas City, where he's taken the team to the playoffs for 10 straight years and won the AFC West title for the last nine. With the Chiefs, Reid has five AFC Championships and three Super Bowl rings, and all of that's happened in just the last six seasons. At the end of the 2024 campaign, he became the first head coach to attempt a threepeat at the Super Bowl, and while that didn't happen, you can still expect big things from the Chiefs this year.

Indianapolis Colts - Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen looks on during the NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts on August 16, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shane Steichen's time with Indy so far has been right down the middle, literally. In his two seasons with the Colts, Steichen, who previously worked as an offensive coordinator in Philly, has won 17 games and lost 17 games, giving him a .500 record heading into 2025. It feels like the Colts might be on the verge of a leap forward, and now it falls to Steichen to push his team to the next level.

Washington Commanders - Dan Quinn

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders smiles during warmups before the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Northwest Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Dan Quinn's last head coaching gig, for the Atlanta Falcons, took him to a Super Bowl. Last season, his first in Washington, he presided over one of the most surprising turnarounds in the league, taking the Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels all the way to the NFC Championship. The 2024 campaign marked the first winning season for Washington since 2016 and their first playoff victory since 2005, so it's safe to say Washington fans are happy that Quinn's sticking around.

Dallas Cowboys - Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The new kid on the head coach block this season, Brian Schottenheimer previously served as offensive coordinator in Dallas before taking over for departing head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this year. The son of NFL coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer, he's known as a solid offensive mind, and Dallas has some good weapons on that side of the ball this season. Will he be able to turn in something impressive after the fallout of the 2024 season? Stay tuned.

Miami Dolphins - Mike McDaniel

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

A creative and energetic offensive mind, Mike McDaniel has led the Dolphins in their quest to be one of the most exciting offenses in the league, and it's usually worked. In his three seasons so far, he's taken the team to two playoff appearances, and while last season was a stumble, McDaniel's certainly got returning talent that could make 2025 something better.

Philadelphia Eagles - Nick Sirianni

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 22, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni has coached four seasons in Philadelphia, his first ever head coaching gig. In that time he's gone to the playoffs every season, won two NFC Championships, and last season upset the Kansas City Chiefs to claim his first Super Bowl ring. The Eagles are coming off an incredible 2024 season, and now it's on Sirianni to manage those high expectations and keep his team winning.

Atlanta Falcons - Raheem Morris

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris smiles during Atlanta Falcons training camp on July 27, 2025 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Photo: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first time Raheem Morris served as head coach of the Falcons, during the shortened 2020 season, he went 4-7. Last season, when he took over again, the team went 8-9 and finished second in the NFC South, though they failed to make the playoffs. Now, with a talented young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., Morris is hoping to build on that improvement and turn the Falcons back into a major player.

New York Giants - Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on August 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Last season was a disaster for Brian Daboll and the Giants. Daboll started his head coaching career in New York back in 2022, when he led the team to a playoff appearance, but personnel issues and other disconnects led to a decline that seemed to reach bottom last season with a 3-14 finish. That means there's lots of room for improvement, and with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in a Giants uniform, Daboll could potentially turn things around.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Sunday Night Football Broadcast Team

Jacksonville Jaguars - Liam Coen

Head coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Liam Coen's previous credits include offensive coordinator gigs with both the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he coached both teams to particularly high-powered performances. Now he's got his first head coaching gig, at a time when Jacksonville desperately needs a fresh mind to take the reins. We'll see what he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can cook up for this season.

New York Jets - Aaron Glenn

Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets looks on during warm ups before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between the New York Jets and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As a player, Aaron Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler and is still considered one of the best New York Jets ever. As a coach, he's just starting his very first head coaching job, back at the team that made his playing career. The Jets' struggles are nothing new to football fans, which means that Glenn has his work cut out for him. It also means that he has nowhere to go but up. Now we'll see what he learned working as a defensive coordinator under Lions head coach Dan Campbell that he can bring to this team.

Detroit Lions - Dan Campbell

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dan Campbell's head coaching tenure in Detroit has reshaped the Lions into an NFC powerhouse. In his first season they were 3-13-1. Last year, Campbell's fourth season, the Lions finished 15-2, won their second straight NFC North title, and cemented their status as a fan-favorite team around the league. Now, Campbell has to build on that momentum and try to get his team to the Big Game, and everyone will be watching to see if he can pull it off.

Green Bay Packers - Matt LaFleur

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Matt LaFleur has an impressive record in Green Bay. In six seasons, he's taken the team to the playoffs five times, and won three straight NFC North titles in the first half of his tenure. Now, in one of the toughest divisions in the league, and with rising star Jordan Love as his quarterback, LaFleur has to see if he can get the Packers back to that division champ level while battling the Lions and the Vikings. It's a hard road, but it certainly feels possible.

Carolina Panthers - Dave Canales

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In his first head coaching season in 2024, Dave Canales led the struggling Panthers to a 5-12 record. A lot of the team's issues were there before he arrived, but now that he's got a year under his belt, fans will be looking to Canales, previously an offensive coordinator in Tampa, to turn things around.

New England Patriots - Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots looks on during the third quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A former Patriots player who won three Super Bowl rings with the team, Mike Vrabel returns to New England this season to take over as head coach. He previously coached the Tennessee Titans, where he led them to three straight playoff appearances and two division titles. Now, we see if he's the man to finally get the Pats out from under the long shadow of Bill Belichick.

Las Vegas Raiders - Pete Carroll

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 7, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a successful college coaching tenure at USC, Pete Carroll took over as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, and made the team a dominant force in the NFC West. In 14 seasons he took the Seahawks to the playoffs 10 times, won two NFC Championships, and won a Super Bowl in 2014 in the first of two consecutive appearances in the Big Game. He retired as a legend in Seattle, and now after a brief hiatus, he's back as the head coach of the Raiders. Las Vegas fans are expecting big things, and with good reason, but does Carroll still have the magic left in him?

RELATED: Who Are the Oldest and Youngest NFL Players in 2025?

Los Angeles Rams - Sean McVay

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Rams are Sean McVay's first head coaching gig, and he's definitely made his time in Los Angeles count. He starts his ninth season with the Rams as arguably the most successful coach in team history, with six playoff berths, three division titles, and a Super Bowl win under his belt. Can he keep it up? Rams fans definitely have their fingers crossed for another division win in 2025.

Baltimore Ravens - John Harbaugh

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

One of the veterans in the current head coaching class, John Harbaugh has been at the helm in Baltimore since 2008, and he's become a legend in the city. He's taken the team to the playoffs 12 times, including four AFC Championship berths and one Super Bowl title. What he hasn't been able to do yet is repeat that Super Bowl success with NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could this be the year?

New Orleans Saints - Kellen Moore

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on prior to the start of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kellen Moore landed his first head coaching gig at New Orleans just days after winning a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. A former quarterback with a sharp offensive mind, Saints fans are hoping he's what they need to get their team back to NFC power player status. We'll find out soon what 2025 has in store.

Seattle Seahawks - Mike Macdonald

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

After a solid run as defensive coordinator in Baltimore, Mike Macdonald took over in Seattle last season and led the Seahawks to a 10-7 season, good enough for second in the NFC West. Unfortunately, it wasn't good enough to get them to the playoffs, something Macdonald is surely hoping to remedy in his second-ever head coaching season.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mike Tomlin

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers longer than many of the NFL's current head coaches have been working in the league at all. In that time, he's been a model of consistency for the team, even when the seasons haven't always gone the way the Steelers' faithful might have hoped. In 17 years, he's been to two Super Bowls, winning one, been to the playoffs 12 times, and perhaps most astonishingly, has never had a losing season (though he has broken even a few times). That's a steady hand, and Steelers fans are hoping the combined might of Tomlin and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers can lead to another major playoff run late in Tomlin's tenure with the team.

Houston Texans - DeMeco Ryans

Head coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

A former Texans player, DeMeco Ryans returned to the franchise where he started his career in 2023, and in the years since he's made the Texans AFC contenders. With the help of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year in Ryans' first season, he's led the Texans to two consecutive AFC South titles. In the playoffs, Ryans has been rebuffed by AFC powerhouses like the Chiefs and the Ravens, but Texans fans are hopeful that their head coach can get Houston to the next level in the near future.

Tennessee Titans - Brian Callahan

Head Coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As an offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan helped the Cincinnati Bengals get to a Super Bowl. As a head coach, his first season in Tennessee didn't go well. The Titans finished last year 3-14, but that means there's nowhere to go but up, and Callahan is definitely looking to turn things around with draft picks and more offensive flair.

Minnesota Vikings - Kevin O'Connell

Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Logan Bowles/Getty Images

In three seasons with the Vikings, Kevin O'Connell has kept the team a contender in one of the league's toughest divisions, the NFC North, and taken the squad to two playoff games. Now, he's got his preferred quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, back from injury and ready to take on the NFL. Will it be enough to get the Vikings to the next level of the postseason?

Catch these coaches every week on NBC's Sunday Night Football, Sunday nights at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.