Reba McEntire Returns in Happy’s Place Season 2's Trailer Teasing a Fun, Flirty Twist

Behind the Scenes of the New Season | Happy's Place | NBC

The Happy's Place Season 2 trailer is here, and it's full of mayhem and romantic mischief.

If you thought Happy's Place couldn't get any more delightful, think again. The trailer for Season 2 of the NBC sitcom just dropped, and Reba McEntire is back to deliver the laughs once again.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Season 2 of Happy's Place — premiering November 7 on NBC — promises fresh twists and heartfelt hilarity as McEntire's Bobbie continues navigating the misadventures of running her late father's tavern. What began as a sentimental duty to her father soon spiraled into chaos after Bobbie discovered she wasn't the sole inheritor of Happy's Place: her father's will revealed she was to split ownership with her younger half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), whom she'd never knew of or met before. Their odd couple dynamic, mixed with the bar's quirky staff and the endless rotation of dynamite guest stars, has audiences glued to their screens as Happy's Place continues to deliver the classic sitcom charm.

As McEntire returns for Season 2 this fall on NBC, viewers can't wait to check in on the Happy's Place cast and see what's in store for Bobbie and Emmett, played by McEntire's real-life fiancé Rex Linn, after Season 1's finale.

Bobbie talks about dating and calls Emmett "cute" in the Happy's Place Season 2 trailer

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The Season 2 trailer of Happy's Place is pure sitcom gold from start to finish. Between some humorous exchanges with her fellow bar staff, the trailer teases some of the misadventures ahead as Bobbie and Isabella are seen in full panic mode as they go after a mouse that's gotten loose inside the bar — and their horrified reactions are about as hysterical as you'd expect.

"My family tree is more like a crazy bush," Bobbie quipped before Isabella is seen screaming about a mouse running over her foot despite claiming to be the "calm and measured leader." It doesn't take long for Happy's Place bartender Gabby (Melissa Peterman) to get involved.

"I just need a tiny syringe filled with knock-out juice,"

"You can't stab a mouse!" Isabella tells her mid-crashout.

"It's for you, Isabella!" Gabby screams in frustration.

Meanwhile, it seems like the will-they-won't-they romance between Bobbie and Happy's Place cook Emmett is heating up as Bobbie frets over making the first move.

"Emmett is cute, but the men are the ones who're supposed to ask the women out," Bobbie groans to Gabby.

"That hasn't been true for 30 years," Gabby explained.

"I haven't dated in 30 years!" Bobbie exclaimed.

At Happy's Place, everyone is family, and viewers can't wait to see Bobbie explore this new chapter with her faithful staff and loved ones.

Watch the full Happy's Place Season 2 trailer, here!

The Happy's Place cast is welcoming several Season 2 guest stars

The cast appears on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Much like Season 1 of the NBC sitcom, Season 2 of Happy's Place has confirmed several guest stars who are prepared to up the stakes for Bobbie and her staff. Season 2 viewers can expect pop-ins from Back to the Future star and comedy icon Christopher Lloyd, The Princess Bride and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Carol Kane, Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, and McEntire's former Reba co-star JoAnna García Swisher, to name just a few of the electrifying guest stars making their way to the Tennessee bar.

The Season 2 cast of Happy's Place includes McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk,

From the side-splitting guest stars to the heartfelt comedic storylines, Happy's Place has garnered acclaim in part thanks to its old-school format. The series's nostalgic multi-cam format, combined with its tight-knit cast and endless rotation of beloved guest stars, is a delightful return to form for the cast. In an interview with NBC Insider, Escobedo revealed she feels Happy's Place is bringing back the beauty of sitcoms.

"It feels like… being part of a resurgence of sitcom television, and that’s very special, and so I’m feeling so lucky,” Escobedo told NBC Insider. “Reba is an angel, so it’s awesome to go to work every day and have it be her at the forefront.”

How to watch Happy's Place Season 2

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Based on the hysterical trailer, fans won't want to miss out! Season 2 of Happy's Place will premiere on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will air on Friday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. If you miss the TV broadcast, new episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.