Find Out the Happy's Place Season 2 Premiere Date Set for Fall 2025 on NBC

Behind the Scenes of the New Season | Happy's Place | NBC

Here's when you can find Bobbie and the rest of the Happy's Place gang back at the bar.

You belong at Happy's Place! Get ready to sing along with Reba McEntire once again and head back to Knoxville, Tennessee because the premiere date for Happy's Place Season 2 has officially been revealed.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

Starring McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk, Happy’s Place made its debut on NBC last fall and the cast will be back for another heartfelt, hilarious season in just a matter of weeks.

In February 2025, McEntire cried "tears of joy" when she found out that Happy's Place had been renewed for a second season. "We got picked up for a second season," the country star happily revealed to the Happy's Place cast in a video shared on Instagram. "We're so excited!" McEntire then told the camera that they got the news moments before they took the stage to film the Season 1 finale. "What a gift!" The Voice Season 28 Coach said with happy tears in her eyes.

Now, Happy's Place Season 2 is just around the corner. Read on for all the details you need to catch the newest season's premiere on NBC this fall.

When does Happy's Place Season 2 premiere on NBC? The second season of Happy's Place will premiere with a double-episode event on Friday, November 7, at 8/9c on NBC.

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18 "Alarm Bells". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

How to watch Happy's Place Season 2

Beginning on November 7, new episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 will air on Friday nights at 8/9c on NBC and be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The first season of Happy's Place welcomed many guest stars and new characters

Danny (Steve Howey) appears in Season 1 Episode 7 of Happy's Place Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

During Season 1 of Happy's Place, Bobbie (McEntire) unexpectedly inherited her late father's bar and is shocked to learn that Isabella (Escobedo) is her younger half-sister. The two ultimately learn to co-own the bar together, while germaphobic accountant Steve (Castelblanco) manages the finances and Takoda (Black Elk) keeps things moving as the pub's jack-of-all-trades waiter. The tavern's veteran bartender Gabby (Peterman) also explored the idea of having a baby while the bar's bandana-clad cook Emmett (Linn) may just have a romance brewing with Bobbie. (In case you missed it, McEntire and Linn are a couple in real life and have been dating since 2020, making this storyline extra sweet.)

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, Happy's Place also delighted viewers with an all-star line-up of guest appearances, including many of McEntire and Peterman's former Reba co-stars. Christopher Rich, who played Brock Hart on the long-running sitcom, appeared in Season 1, Episode 15 (“Sisters Ink”) as a tattoo artist named Maverick. Steve Howey, who played Van Montgomery in Reba, also delivered lots of nostalgia when he appeared in Season 1, Episode 7 (“Ho-Ho-Howey”) as a wealthy business owner named Danny. Happy's Place Season 1 also introduced a new character — Bobbie's daughter Gracie, played by Emma Kenney.

In June 2025, Season 2 of Happy's Place was officially in production, and as evidenced by a video posted on Instagram, everyone looks thrilled to be back.