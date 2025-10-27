Reba McEntire's Fiancé Rex Linn Hints at Marriage in Happy's Place Season 2 First Look

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Season 2 of Happy's Place returns November 7 on NBC, and the first look trailer already teases plenty of hilarity and romance on the horizon.

Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk all make appearances in the first look teaser, which sees the Happy's Place cast all navigating various ridiculous scenarios. And sees Bobbie (McEntire) and Happy's Place chef Emmett (Linn) getting closer than ever before. From swoon-worthy romances to chuckle-worthy shenanigans, fans won't want to miss Season 2 of the NBC sitcom.

The Happy's Place cast couldn't be more thrilled to return as Season 2 makes its way to NBC. And based on the Season 2 first look, it's shaping up to be a heartwarming new chapter. Watch the full video, above.

Rex Linn teased Emmett and Bobbie could get hitched if all goes well

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

While filming an episode of the upcoming season, the Happy's Place cast couldn't contain their excitement behind the scenes.

"I think having a break and then being able to come back to the writing and just feel immediately back in with the characters, the dynamics, felt like we never left," Escobedo (Bobbie's half-sister, Isabella) gushed, a sentiment that her co-star Castelblanco (Bobbie’s accountant, Steve) echoed.

"This is gonna be a better season just because the characters know each other, we're going to go deeper into them," Castelblanco revealed. "We're going to have the most fun."

In the first look trailer, we see Bobbie fretting over making the first move on Emmett, after the two were awfully flirty towards the end of Season 1. Isabella encourages Bobbie to go for it — but the nervous sweats instantly get in the way. Then, Linn (McEntire's on-screen love interest and real-life fiancé) gave some insider details about the romance between Bobbie and Emmett this season.

"There's no way I deserve Bobbie, even though Emmett is a stud," Linn adorably quipped as a scene shows the pair sharing a sweet moment where their fingers touch.

"I think we're going to be together for a while until Emmett screws it up," Linn joked before cheekily adding, "Or we might get married."

After the trailer gave a glimpse of the studio audience, Melissa Peterman (Bobbie's BFF and longtime bartender, Gabby) said, "It feels so great to be in front of a live audience again. My husband [John Brady] is so happy because I've been doing this at home for just one person. I mean, we know when jokes work. We know when they don't."

The icon, the legend, the beating heart of Happy's Place, McEntire was keen to thank the viewers tuning in for keeping the laughs coming in Season 2. "Thank you to all the fans, because if it wasn't for you, we wouldn't be here!" McEntire said before running off camera to jump into a scene.

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy's Place Season 2 premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, and new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. While you wait for the Season 2 premiere, you can watch every episode of Happy’s Place Season 1 on Peacock right now.

Like Season 1 of the hit NBC sitcom, Season 2 of Happy's Place boasts many dynamite guest stars, including Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri. Lloyd will guest star as Clive, a man who lost his phone at the pub and comes back to get it, and Kane will play his wife, Theresa, a "free-spirited woman in pursuit of justice, excitement, and her husband." In another Season 2 episode of Happy's Place Season 2, Saturday Night Live alum Oteri guest stars as a "no-nonsense health inspector" named Monica.

What's more, McEntire's former TV daughter JoAnna García Swisher is set to reunite with her Reba co-stars in an upcoming episode.