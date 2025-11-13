Melissa Peterman from Happy's Place Has a Fun Thanksgiving Gig

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out how to watch Melissa Peterman on a Thanksgiving special coming to NBC and Peacock.

Fans of Melissa Peterman have plenty to be happy about this holiday season.

How to Watch Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

The Happy's Place star will host the special, Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs the night before Turkey Day as a pre-show for the big event.

Leading up to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Countdown viewers will be treated to an all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio that shows what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons before they travel through the streets of New York.

What celebrities will featured on the Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The special will feature interviews with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Jewel. There will also and a behind-the-scenes look at an exciting performance from EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

When will Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade air? The hourlong special kicks off on NBC on Wednesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be simulcast live on Peacock.

Melissa Peterman arrives during the annual Paley Honors Fall Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 10, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

In addition to the celebrity spotlights, Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also include an inside look at Macy’s “Balloonfest,” featuring devoted volunteer balloon handlers who have spent Thanksgiving walking in the world-famous parade for decades.

The special, which is produced by Done + Dusted, will also dedicate time the Radio City Rockettes’ 100th anniversary, an awe-inspiring LEGO float, and a determined California marching band making their debut in the parade.

As for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade itself, it airs on Thursday, November 27, from 8:30 a.m.-noon on NBC (with an encore at 2 p.m.) and will be simulcast on Peacock.

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are set to host the parade. The singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters will perform. And there will also be hits performed from Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.



Look out for additional musical and dance performances from Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, the Radio City Rockettes, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor.

There will also be appearances by Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans.