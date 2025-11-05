Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Full Happy's Place Season 2 Cast Has Been Revealed: See Who's Stopping by the Tavern

Come on to Happy's Place! Reba McEntire and the rest of the beloved cast of Happy's Place cast are ready to raise a glass in Season 2 of the NBC sitcom.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

From cooky customers to workplace wackiness, McEntire's character Bobbie and her staff are always kept on their toes at the homey Knoxville tavern. From a budding romance between two characters to hidden Easter eggs on set, Happy's Place Season 2 is sure to serve up even more laughs and heartfelt moments, courtesy of the talented, tight-knit cast and impressive line-up of guest stars.

"This is gonna be a better season just because the characters know each other, we're going to go deeper into them," Pablo Castelblanco, who plays Steve on Happy's Place, revealed in a sneak peek at the new season, while Tokala Black Elk, who plays Takoda on the sitcom, added, "I feel like I'm the luckiest man on Earth because I get to work with the funniest people."

Read on to see everyone who'll be running tavern and stopping by for a visit on Happy's Place Season 2.

The cast of Happy's Place appear on Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Who is in the Season 2 cast of Happy's Place? Returning for another season of cackles and chaos, the Season 2 cast of Happy's Place includes Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco,. What shenanigans will the bar staff get into this season? Viewers will have to tune in to see!

Reba McEntire as Bobbie

Bobby (Reba McEntire) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

The country queen, the sitcom sensation, the legendary McEntire herself, is at the helm of Happy's Place in her return to sitcoms as Bobbie, a whip-smart inheritor of her late father's tavern who runs a tight ship while surrounded by insanity. Upon discovering a half-sister and co-owner of the tavern, Isabella (Escobedo), Bobbie's family grew as she navigated a new chapter with the Happy's Place crew.

Aside from starring in all 125 episodes of her titular sitcom from 2001 to 2007, McEntire has starred in dozens of television and film projects throughout her prolific career. While some may remember her as Heather Gummer in the 1990 thriller flick Tremors or as A.J. Ferguson in the 1994 film The Little Rascals, she has also guest-starred in several television projects over the years, such as Baby Daddy, Malibu Country, and Big Sky.

Oh, and lest us forget that aside from making us cackle on Happy's Place, McEntire is a beloved Season 28 Coach of The Voice!

Rex Linn as Emmett

Emmett (Rex Linn) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

McEntire is joined by her real-life fiancé, Rex Linn, on the NBC sitcom as Emmett, Happy's Place head chef and one of Bobbie's closest friends at the tavern. Viewers have adored watching Bobbie and Emmett grow closer as their will-they-won't-they romance reached a fever pitch, and it's made all the cuter by McEntire and Linn's real-life love story once the cameras stop rolling.

Aside from being engaged to a country queen, Linn boasts a multi-decade acting career, best known for his longtime role as Detective Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami. Some of Linn's other recurring television projects include Young Sheldon, Big Sky, and Better Call Saul. Linn has also appeared in several big-screen hits, such as Rush Hour, Cliffhanger, Cutthroat Island, and Wyatt Earp.

Belissa Escobedo as Isabella

Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

Escobedo plays Isabella, Bobbie's formerly estranged half-sister, who met Bobbie after their father's passing left them both in ownership of Happy's Place. Isabella and Bobbie have become close pals as Isabella settles down in Knoxville, and viewers can't wait to see what shenanigans she gets up to in Season 2.

Entertaining audiences since 2016, Escobedo's acting career includes recurring roles in The Baker and the Beauty, Don't Look Deeper, and American Horror Stories. Escobedo has also appeared in several hit films such as the 2022 Hocus Pocus sequel, the 2023 comedy Sid Is Dead, and the 2023 action flick Blue Beetle.

Melissa Peterman as Gabby

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

Peterman joins her longtime friend and Reba co-star on Happy's Place as Gabby, the bartender of Bobbie's bespoke establishment. Gabby provides loads of the comic relief, but as she explores the idea of becoming a mother, many viewers are excited to see her take those baby steps.

Peterman has been making viewers cackle since the 1990s, with many recognizing her as Barbra Jean Booker Hart on Reba alongside McEntire. Peterman has since starred in television series like Working Class, Baby Daddy, and Young Sheldon, to name a few of her primetime projects.

Tokala Black Elk as Takoda

Takoda (Tokala Black Elk) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

Every tavern needs a friendly waiter to greet customers — enter Elk's loveable server Takoda, one of Happy's Place's most even-keeled crew members. When you know what hits the fan, it's often Takoda who conjures up the simplest solution.

Before joining the cast of Happy's Place, some of Elk's most recognizable roles include Sam Littlefeather in 2017’s thriller Wind River, as well as starring in four episodes of the Western drama Yellowstone as Sam Stands Alone. Elk also joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as a Lakota warrior.

Pablo Castelblanco as Steve

Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) appears on Happy's Place Season 2. Photo: Peggy Sirota/NBC

Castelblanco will return for Season 2 as Happy's Place accountant Steve, the numbers guy who keeps things in order around the tavern. Steve, who has OCD and likes to keep his space extra clean, often posts up at Gabby's bar for most of his shifts, leading to some hysterical banter between the two.

Castelblanco's acting career includes guest starring roles on several television series, such as Scream Queens, New Girl, Dear White People, and Room 104. Some of his recent roles include playing Gabriel in the workplace drama series Alaska Daily alongside Hilary Swank, and Kyle Culper in the 2023 thriller Ganymede.

All the guest stars appearing on Season 2 of Happy's Place

The cast appears on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Like the debut season of the NBC sitcom, Season 2 will welcome several side-splitting guest stars to the bar for various levels of mayhem.

Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri are all confirmed guest stars on Happy's Place Season 2. Lloyd is set to play Clive, a man who lost his phone at Happy's Place and retrieves it, while Kane will play his wife, Theresa, a "free-spirited woman in pursuit of justice, excitement, and her husband." In another Season 2 episode, Saturday Night Live alum Oteri will play a "no-nonsense health inspector" named Monica.

Fans can also look forward to more Reba reunions on the horizon — JoAnna García Swisher will play Kenzie, a "local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign, and all of it is much to Bobbie’s chagrin."

Catch up with Bobbie and the rest of the hysterical crew by watching the Happy's Place Season 2 premiere on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.