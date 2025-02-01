Why Upstead’s Intimate Courthouse Wedding on Chicago P.D. Was Just Perfect

Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Upton and Halstead's wedding day was inspired by a spur-of-the-moment decision, and Chi-Hards gobbled it up.

While Chicago P.D. is in high-supply of gripping investigations and nail-biting drama, romance often slips through the gritty cracks, and Chi-Hards were downright charmed by the relationship between Jesse Lee Soffer's Detective Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).

What started as a deep professional partnership between two dedicated cops evolved into one of the show's most beloved relationships. After Upton joined the Intelligence Unit in Season 4, it took little time for her to strike up a connection with the equally skilled Halstead. With a shared tenacity and relentless drive, their partnership soon deepened into something more, with the couple sharing their first kiss in Season 8, Episode 3 ("Tender Age"). Years of slow burn led to an explosive connection once they finally got together, and soon enough, Upton and Halstead were popping the question. That's right; they made a double proposal, and we got a double yes.

While Halstead and Upton eventually navigated a troublesome divorce later in the series, it's never tempered the love fans have for their relationship. That's why we're looking back on the big day when Halstead and Upton said, "I do."

Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton had a courthouse wedding in Chicago P.D. Season 9

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) on Season 9 Episode 9, "No Way Out". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

One Chicago loves nothing more than dangling the promise of a wedding only to experience some major interference. Halstead and Upton's slow-burn relationship had viewers primed and ready for a wedding once the couple got engaged in the Season 9 premiere. It took the partners years to address their feelings for each other, so P.D. fans rejoiced over the idea of hearing wedding bells between them.

However, the Intelligence Unit beat tends to throw wrenches in happy plans, but that wouldn't stop Halstead. In Season 9, Episode 9 ("A Way Out"), Halstead struggled as the FBI narrowed in on a case that Upton had helped cover up. After successfully getting the FBI off their tails, Halstead decided that the couple would waste no further time on starting their lives together.

"Marry me," Halstead asked heartfully after getting home that night. "Now."

Upton and Halstead then headed to the courthouse, a fitting environment for the two down-to-earth detectives. There were no witnesses, no Intelligence Unit onlookers, just the couple and the officiant as they took their vows, tied the knot, and launched a new chapter of their lives together.

"I, Jay Halstead, take you, Hailey Upton, as my wife," Halstead vows began.

"I promise to faithfully love you in sickness and in health," Upton said.

Halstead continued, "In sorrow and in joy."

"From this day forward, I choose to join my life with yours," Upton promised.

"From this day forward, I choose to join my life with yours," Halstead repeated.

And with that, Halstead and Upton cemented their union with a kiss, going home to enjoy each other's company later in the evening. While there were no loud wedding bells or witnesses to the union, Halstead and Upton's wedding was still perfect. That couple preferred to keep their affections low-key anyway, and their Intelligence Unit friends were elated for the couple once they caught wind of them tying the knot in the following episode.

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) on Season 5 Episode 1, "Reform". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

When did Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton get divorced? Upton and Halstead were happy for a long while before their relationship began to crumble, and even when it did, there was little conflict between them. After years of getting caught up in the Intelligence Unit's messes, Halstead left Chicago to start a new chapter investigating drug cartels in Bolivia. Upton supported his decision to leave, but once it became clear Halstead was gone indefinitely, Upton was forced to end their marriage in the Season 11 premiere of P.D. "I know the fans are upset be­cause, like, 'This isn't the Jay that we know and love! Why isn't he calling? Why is he doing this?!' But, you know, the show must go on," Soffer told Variety in 2023. "Our show's pretty dark, and they love diving into the ugliest, hardest version of life. So, for Hailey to have to go through this, it probably just made sense. He's deeply flawed, because everybody on Chicago P.D. is. But he's definitely a good person, with really good motives."

