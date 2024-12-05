Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Dates and More

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 may seem far away, but it's never too early to plan your spooky trip to Universal Hollywood.

While most are currently getting in the Holiday spirit, it’s never too early for horror fans to plan around their biggest event of the year — Halloween Horror Nights. That’s why Universal Studios Hollywood officially unveiled its dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 and a slew of other upcoming events so that fans can prepare their year.

Last year, fans of the movie-quality frights that drop in the form of horrifying Haunted Houses, spooky Scare Zones, and countless food and merchandise opportunities were delighted to learn that HHN was happening earlier and for longer than ever before. However, in 2025, Universal Studios Hollywood looks to up the ante by an entire day, kicking off the spookiest event of the year for most of September, all of October, and even some of November.

When is Halloween Horror Nights 2025 in Universal Studios Hollywood? Halloween Horror Nights 2025 begins on September 4, 2025, and goes all the way through November 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

As mentioned, this is a full day earlier than last year and will mark the longest HHN event to date. So, you and your friends and family have more time than ever to experience the thrills and chills that Halloween Horror Nights has to offer in 2025.

Sadly, we don’t know yet what Haunted Houses and other themes will be available next year, but once the information starts rolling in, we’ll be sure to keep horror fans posted.

Other Universal Studios Hollywood 2025 Events

In addition to Halloween Horror Nights 2025, Universal Studios Hollywood unveiled all its park-wide events coming in the New Year. Whether it's enjoying the summertime with a Fourth of July celebration or the new, soon-to-be-announced Summer Event, or you’re looking to enjoy the holiday season with Holidays at Universal, there’s always something fun going on in the park.

Below are the current dates for all things Universal Studios Hollywood in 2025:

Pass Member Bonus Benefits: February 1 - March 20

Butterbeer Season: March 1 - May 31

Universal FanFest Nights: April 25 - May 18

Pass Member Collectible Giveaway: May 1 - May 31

Pass Member Park Takeover - June

New Summer Event: June 14 - August 10

4th Of July Celebration: July 4

Back to Hogwarts: August 1 - September 1

Pass Member Appreciation Days: August 15 - September 30

Halloween Horror Nights: September 4 - November 2

Pass Member Collectible Giveaway: November 1 - November 30

Holidays at Universal: November - December

Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover - December

EVE: December 31

