How Hailey Upton Proved Herself on Day 1 with Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit

The first day at a new job is always exciting, but it's safe to say that Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) entry into Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit was downright electrifying.

Upton first crossed paths with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his tenacious Intelligence Unit during Chicago P.D. Season 4, Episode 21 ("Fagin"), back when Upton was still working under CPD's Robbery-Homicide Unit. Upton was initially wary of Voight's squad due to their unabashed attitude toward taking over her case, but after working with the investigators, she warmed up to them. Impressed with Upton's dedication and passion for cracking a case, Voight invited Upton to join his unit. Upton accepted the offer in the Season 4 finale ("Army of One"), and it was only a matter of time before she emerged as one of the squad's most talented detectives.

Upton may have left the Intelligence Unit in Season 11 of Chicago P.D., but she remains one of the series' most cherished characters thanks to her infallible fearlessness.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) on Chicago P.D Season 4 Episode 21, "Fagin". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

When did Hailey Upton join the Intelligence Unit? While some officers are nervous about settling into the Windy City squad room, Upton joined the force with her head held high. After Upton worked a case with Voight's Intelligence Unit in Season 4, Upton's official first day on the new squad was during P.D.'s Season 5 premiere ("Reform"). While investigating a gang-related shooting near a daycare, Upton was partnered up with P.D. fan favorite Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Upton and Halstead connected during her first case with the P.D. Intelligence Unit

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) on Season 5 Episode 1, "Reform". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

While Chi-Hards know Halstead and Upton eventually dated, tied the knot, and got divorced upon Halstead's exit from the series, Upstead's chemistry wasn't always so explosive. Upton's first big case with the squad was an intense affair, and left no room for flirting. While pursuing a few armed gang members who fled the scene near a daycare, a young girl was shot in the crosshairs, leading Halstead to be implicated in the shooting.

Halstead was put on desk duty during the internal investigation, leading many of his colleagues to wait with bated breath to learn if his job remained jeopardized. As Halstead awaited the results, Upton met with Halstead to see if he'd spoken with the child's mother. Halstead revealed he didn't feel ready, opening up to Upton about the harrowing ordeal. During this chat, viewers got one of the first snapshots into the heartwarming bond Halstead and Upton would develop.

Leveling with her new partner, Upton explained that Halstead would never feel ready to see the child's mother; it would always be hard. After catching on that Upton seemed experienced on the topic, she solemnly confirmed that she'd been involved in an accidental shooting in the past. It was a vulnerable confession but precisely what Halstead needed to hear as he remained paralyzed with shame.

The chat also made Halstead realize he could begin trusting Upton not only as a partner — a crucial need for the Intelligence Unit — but also as a friend. Upton and Halstead would eventually navigate a multi-season will-they-won't-they relationship, but Upton showed Halstead that she was in his corner from Day 1.

The gang members were eventually revealed to be at fault for the girl's murder, leading Halstead to keep his job on the squad. But the ordeal of seeing him heralded as a pariah during the wait was nonetheless troubling. Luckily, Upton still made an effort to connect with him, so Halstead wasn't alone, and he ultimately heeded Upton's advice. Toward the end of the episode, Halstead visited the child's mother to give his condolences.

Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 6 "Fallen". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

It took little time for Upton to cement herself as a P.D. scene-stealer as she continued to serve justice for several subsequent seasons of Chicago P.D. Along with her partner-turned-lover Halstead, Upton closed countless cases with the Intelligence Unit, but Chi-Hards never tire of looking back on the good old days when these Windy City heroes were first gaining their bearings. Never missing a step, Upton had the grit and determination to thrive within the Intelligence Unit from the get-go.

