Gwen Stefani's Son Fully Channeled Young Blake Shelton Singing Country at Ole Red

On July 19, fans who packed into Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma were treated to quite the surprise.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

The Voice Coach stopped by his hometown bar over the weekend for an important reason: to welcome Gwen Stefani's son, Zuma, to the stage for a quick performance.

Before Zuma took the stage, Shelton addressed the crowd with a heartfelt message about his stepson.

"So tonight, we also have another up-and-coming artist who's played here, I think, maybe three or four times now. And it's exciting for us because we hear him sit around the house playing, and we're always the ones saying, 'You gotta get out there and sing in front of people, man; you're really talented,'" Shelton said before bringing his 16-year-old stepson Zuma out for his number.

"Moments like this only happen at the hometown bar ✨🐾," Ole Red's caption reads.

In fan-captured footage, Zuma confidently strummed his guitar as he performed the '90s country hit "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)" by John Michael Montgomery. Between the shirt, jeans, hairstyle, and cowboy hat, Zuma fully channeled young Blake Shelton in his performance.

Unsurprisingly, fans are loving Zuma's performance. "Seems like he has a great support system with Blake in his corner. Wishing him the best ❤️," one person commented.

This wasn't Zuma's first rodeo at Ole Red, as Shelton alluded to in his speech. He's performed there a few times already, making his Ole Red Tishomingo debut on July 29, 2024. He sang two Luke Bryan songs that time: "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "Revival." (Stefani's son Kingston has also performed at Ole Red.)

Blake Shelton talks being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's kids

Blake Shelton, Zuma Rossdale, Eric Stefani, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Jill Stefani, Todd Stefani, Patti Stefani, Dennis Stefani and Kingston Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Shelton's relationship with Stefani — and her kids (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo) — has transformed him over the years. In a 2022 conversation with People, Shelton spoke about how becoming a stepfather has changed him.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals What Gwen Stefani Cooks That He'd Eat "For the Rest of My Life"

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy," Shelton revealed. "I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

RELATED: Blake Shelton Had the Cutest Reaction to Gwen Stefani's Songs When They Got Together

"It's a different kind of self-worth," Shelton continued. "Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you."