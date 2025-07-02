Melissa Villaseñor's Gwen Stefani Impression Rules SNL's "Jurassic Park Auditions"

"Hate to be a bother, but if you look behind you, there's a bit of a T-Rex."

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

Only Saturday Night Live could capture what a Hugh Grant-led Jurassic Park would have sounded like (and that line would have killed in it!). In March 2018, Bill Hader returned to SNL to host Episode 16 of Season 43 with Musical Guest Arcade Fire. Hader brought back classic characters like The Californians' Devin and, of course, Stefon. The ace impressionist also starred in the excellent pretaped "Jurassic Park Auditions."

Celebrities vying for a role in the franchise's first film include Hugh Grant (Alex Moffat), Ellen Degeneres (Kate McKinnon), Drew Barrymore (Heidi Gardner), Wesley Snipes (Chris Redd), Roseanne Barr (Aidy Bryant), Adam Sandler (Pete Davidson), Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones), Pee-wee Herman (Mikey Day), Joey Lawrence from Blossom (Kyle Mooney), Sinbad (Kenan Thompson), Lisa Kudrow (McKinnon), Jaleel White (Redd), Eddie Vedder (Luke Null), Jodie Foster (McKinnon), and O.J. Simpson (Thompson).

The sketch claims to resurface "the original 1992 screen tests," featuring auditions from the big stars of the era. In reality, it's an excuse for the entire cast to unleash some period-specific impressions, and that makes it even better than the real thing.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Jurassic World Rebirth

Bill Hader impersonated Al Pacino and two more iconic movie stars SNL's "Jurassic Park Auditions"

Hader appears three times as Alan Alda, Al Pacino, and Clint Eastwood as a dinosaur. But there's one spot on impression that might still be living in your head, thanks to Melissa Villaseñor as Gwen Stefani auditioning for the part of Lexi, the film's teenage girl.

"I'm just a girl," she sings. "Don't eat me, big dinosaur! Oooh!"

RELATED: Where to Watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies

Melissa Villaseñor as Gwen Stefani during "Jurassic Park Auditions" on Saturday Night Live Season 43 Episode 16 on Saturday, March 17, 2018 Photo: Alison Hale/NBC

SNL's celebrity "auditions" have recurred for 50 Shades of Grey, Back to the Future, Top Gun, Star Wars and more

The audition videos give the cast the opportunity to show off their funniest celebrity impressions while also imagining some of the absolute worst choices for the biggest movies ever. What if Nicholas Cage (Andy Samberg) played Marty McFly? Could 50 Shades of Grey have starred Steve Harvey (Thompson) and Rebel Wilson (Bryant)?

RELATED: Is Jurassic World Rebirth Streaming or in Theaters? How to Watch

During Season 41 in 2015, SNL debuted its biggest "Auditions" sketch to date ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That installment additionally featured Emma Stone, Jon Hamm, and Michael Bublé playing themselves, as well as director J.J. and cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega from the real film. Watch that all-timer of a sketch here, and enjoy a compilation of SNL's movie audition sketches below.

Every Movie Auditions Ever: Part 1

Watch "Jurassic Park Auditions" from Season 43, Episode 16, above, and stream every episode of SNL on Peacock anytime.