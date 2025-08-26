This moment from Season 22 of The Voice is one of Shelton and Stefani's cutest as Coaches.

Gwen Stefani Sitting on Blake Shelton's Lap in His Voice Chair Is Beyond Sweet

The love between Voice Coach alums Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani is so sweet, and this photo proves it.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

A throwback snap from The Voice Season 22 Live Semifinals ranks high as one of the cutest pictures Stefani and Shelton have ever taken. Despite going head-to-head that night as Coaches, Shelton and Stefani couldn't resist engaging in a little PDA on set.

Stefani hopped right onto her husband's Coach chair for a quick couple's photo op. They look so happy!

Stefani's head-to-toe floral outfit is stunning. The No Doubt lead singer has had countless epic fashion moments throughout her Voice career, and this flowery body suit is one of them.

Shelton, of course, looks as handsome as ever with the love of his life sitting on his lap:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear on The Voice Season 22 Episode 19A "Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

RELATED: Gwen Stefani's Pants-Free Knockouts Look Is Her Boldest The Voice Outfit Yet

By this point in time, Shelton and Stefani had already been married for over a year, having tied the knot in July 2021.

Blake Shelton reveals his one regret about his relationship with Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In an April 2024 interview with Access, Shelton opened up about his relationship with Stefani.

"She's my best friend; that's the best way I know to say it, and it's not something that we have to really think about — it's just there," he said. "And we have fun with it — maybe that's the key. We have so much fun together. Whether we're having a cup of coffee in the morning, watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have the Most Wholesome Way of Bonding on Their Ranch

That said, Shelton does have one "regret" about his relationship with the "Hollaback Girl" singer — and it's the cutest thing he could've possibly said.

"We literally just have so much fun together, and the only regret that we have is that we didn't find each other until late in life, you know?" Shelton said. "But [we] also know that we had to go through everything we went through to get us to there. But we're just grateful, and we have fun."

Although Shelton and Stefani won't be returning to The Voice for Season 28, there's still plenty for fans to be excited about: Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg are all returning as Coaches beginning with the Season 28 premiere on Monday, September 22 on NBC.