Gwen Stefani Says This Milestone with Blake Shelton "Shocked" Her: "Inconceivable"

Gwen Stefani has experienced many career highs over the years, from her days with No Doubt to achieving pop superstardom to her time on The Voice. But one of the most thrilling highlights for Stefani is the moment she won a CMT Award with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani reflected on the achievement in an October 2020 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she also celebrated the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's smash album Tragic Kingdom. Considering Stefani's roots in punk-rock and pop, she's surprised fans with her latter-half career exploration of country music. Her 2020 duet with Shelton "Nobody But You" actually won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year, an achievement she found herself reeling from after it happened.

"When you say that, I get shocked," Stefani told Host Seth Meyers when he talked about how cool it's been to see her go country after years in pop. "I also think about this a lot; I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right? Because I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show."

Stefani continued, "Meanwhile, he's literally one of the biggest [country stars], you know...? So, I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that person I didn't know at all. And then imagine that now, he's my boyfriend, and I won [a country song award]. It's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends, let alone do music together. But at the same time, we have so many things that come together, and we're the same even with music."

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani "saved" him

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Stefani and Shelton officially tied the knot in 2021 after several years of dating. In an interview with The Good Dish, Shelton opened up about how Stefani "saved" him in many ways.

"We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives," he said. "She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like."

"I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back," he added. "It's the greatest feeling ever."