Gwen Stefani Shares How Blake Shelton's Love Made Her Recognize Her Beauty

Ever since pop-rock icon Gwen Stefani linked up with Blake Shelton, she's been feeling pretty, oh so pretty.

Shelton and Stefani have been one of music's most beloved couples since they began dating in 2015. After meeting as fellow Coaches of The Voice, their friendship soon deepened into a cross-genre romance that their fans can't get enough of. Whether they're penning a heartfelt duet on their Oklahoma ranch, accepting a joint CMA Award, or traveling to see each other perform on tour, Shelton and Stefani have built a connection rooted in support, so it's no surprise we've gotten a few songs inspired by the confidence that comes from that swoon-worthy connection.

During a November 2024 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani revealed that Shelton's love helped her embrace a new level of beauty she'd never recognized before.

Why Gwen Stefani is glowing in Blake Shelton's love: "You see yourself in them"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While it's no secret that Stefani is a bombshell beauty and multi-decade style icon, her relationship with Shelton has taken that confidence to a new level. While looking back on throwback photos from the "Hollaback Girl" singer's career, Stefani got candid about how her connection with Shelton inspired her 2024 song "Pretty."

"There's a song on the record called 'Pretty,' and I was thinking about it, and I was looking back in my life, like the photos, like physical and inner beauty of myself," Stefani explained. "And I was thinking about eighth grade; I'm like staring in the mirror in the gym, right? Like, by myself, going, 'Am I cute...?'"

Stefani then revealed that when she looked back at the full archive of photos from her career and asked herself when she felt the most beautiful on the inside and out, it was right when she began dating Shelton.

"'Where am I the prettiest? When do I like myself the most?'" Stefani pondered. "And it was right when Blake started loving me, and I wanted to write a song about that. Because when you actually feel love for the first time, you can. They reflect you; you can see yourself in them. And I wanted to write a song about that."

Gwen Stefani's "Pretty" explores her emotional shift with Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During her pop-in on the Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani described "Pretty" as "a diary of those kinds of little thoughts that I had through feeling love for the first time."

The track was released on Stefani's fifth studio album, Bouquet, a honey-drenched country-pop record jam-packed with songs inspired by the emotional impact Shelton has had on her life. From "Pretty" to the couple's heartwarming duet "Purple Irises," Shelton's influence is felt throughout the album. Stefani has also appeared on several Shelton tracks throughout his recent discography, so the musical chemistry is as fiery as ever.

Stefani has always had an affinity for vulnerable lyricism, and it shines in "Pretty." Stefani's newfound confidence is on full display as she acknowledges some of the insecurities she's faced throughout her career while celebrating her recent transformation. As she sings: "I've bloomed, my petals have fallen / And you showed up and you said that you're all in / I, I never felt pretty 'til you loved me / I always felt pretty, pretty, pretty unlucky / And now I feel pretty, pretty, pretty lucky."