Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Favorite Season of The Voice Included a "Kiss"

From winning in Season 19 to meeting her husband, The Voice has been the home of many big moments for the former Coach.

Gwen Stefani's career on The Voice has been full of memorable moments. After making her debut as a Coach in 2014, the No Doubt frontwoman scored her first win in Season 19 with Carter Rubin. She's unveiled countless dramatic hairstyles, rocked The Voice stage with moving performances, and of course met her husband, Blake Shelton, on the show.

"Every time I step on this stage, The Voice does feel like home to me," Stefani said in a behind-the-scenes video in 2023. So which season has been her favorite? Read on to find out. (Spoiler: her answer is pretty darn romantic!)

Gwen Stefani's favorite season of The Voice is all about Blake Shelton

In total, Stefani has served as a Coach for Team Gwen for eight seasons: Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24, and 26. And during a January 2025 appearance on TODAY, Stefani looked back at her career on The Voice and revealed which season holds a special place in her heart.

"Favorite season of The Voice? The season I got to kiss Blake," Stefani answered with a smile.

Stefani previously shared on TODAY that "me and Blake were falling in love the third season" she was on The Voice.

"He's a magical person," Stefani told Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen during a 2019 interview. "Life is just full of surprises."

Speaking to NBC Insider in 2022, Stefani said she didn't know of Shelton before The Voice, but quickly discovered his charm and talent. “I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world,” she said. “But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him."

As for Shelton, who left The Voice after 23 seasons, he's said that meeting Stefani was his "favorite" thing that happened during his tenure on the show. "I couldn't even begin to tell you what my favorite memory was," the country legend told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. "But my favorite thing that's happened and developed was I met my wife on this show."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married by an officiant from The Voice family

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in Oklahoma on July 3, 2021. For the ceremony, the two tapped their colleague and good friend to marry them: The Voice Host Carson Daly. On Instagram, Daly said he was "so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth."

During a 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani explained why they asked Daly to do the honors. "We knew we wanted it to be intimate, small ... and I just had the idea of Carson because he's the one person that we both know so well, and we've known through the years," she said. "He is an amazing guy, I love him. He's such a good dad, a family guy."

"I just wanted it to be serious, and I wanted someone who is in our spiritual circle, that was gonna be there," she continued. "I was nervous to ask him, it's a really big thing to ask someone, to go, 'Will you marry us and fly to Oklahoma?' You have to prepare. We called and immediately he was like, 'Let's go!'"