Gwen Stefani & Her Brother Could Easily Be Twins in This Birthday Tribute Pic

The Voice Coach alum Gwen Stefani comes from a big family. She's one of four siblings — and the oldest sister in the Stefani crew. Her oldest brother (Eric) was born two years before her, sister Jillian came third, and the baby of the family, Todd, arrived in 1974.

Eric and Gwen have a special connection. He actually helped start No Doubt in 1986, according to People, but left the band in 1994 to try his hand at animation. You can see a lot of his current work on Instagram.

“Eric was in some ways the dad, the teacher. He taught me everything I know,” Gwen said to the Los Angeles Times in 1996.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Gwen and Eric are still close. In fact, she posted a very sweet tribute to her older brother on his birthday in June 2025. Read more details, below.

Gwen Stefani and her brother, Eric, look so much alike in this photo

"Happy Birthday to my talented brother @ericstefanimation we love u so much," Gwen wrote on Instagram on June 17 to celebrate Eric, alongside some great throwback photos of the siblings. There's one photo of Eric blowing out candles on his birthday in the '90s, a shot of the family at Disney World, and a more recent pic of Eric rocking Gwen's signature platinum blonde hair.

The second photo in the carousel appears to be a family portrait from when Gwen and Eric were teenagers, and they looked so much alike at that time. Same eyes. Same facial features. Take a look for yourself in the Instagram post, below:

Gwen is a family gal through and through. She and husband Blake Shelton spend a lot of their time on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, which Gwen's sons (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo) have enjoyed too. Between fishing trips and truck gifts, it seems this group is aways having a good time.

"I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity," Gwen told People. "But you sort of get over it all because it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex and it's just different here — I guess it's just nature, and God, is all right there."

"When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches," she continued. "I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house.' It's just a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it."

Get it is an understatement. Gardening is now one of the biggest ways she and Shelton bond in Oklahoma. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," Gwen told People. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time. So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."