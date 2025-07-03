Gwen Stefani Shares Kisses with Blake Shelton in the Most Romantic Video

The Voice's resident power couple is celebrating their anniversary of four years of marriage.

Gwen Stefani just shared the most romantic video in honor of her and Blake Shelton's fourth wedding anniversary.

On July 3, the former Coach of The Voice took to Instagram to remind fans just how in love the two are with each other. The short video, set to Stefani and Shelton's duet "Purple Irises," included clips of the couple smiling, laughing, and — of course — giving each other plenty of kisses.

“7-3-21. every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary ❤️ i love u so much ❤️,” she wrote in a caption.

Watch Gwen Stefani's romantic tribute to Blake Shelton here.

Stefani frequently takes never-before-seen video clips and photos and turning them into super-sweet homages to her family. (We're especially partial to a carousel she dedicated to her oldest son, Kingston, on his birthday.)

It's been four years since the couple's epic Oklahoma ranch wedding that included a custom-built chapel crafted by the groom himself. Since then, Stefani has dove head-first into slow ranch life whenever she's not touring — something she never could've seen coming.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," she revealed in a 2023 People interview. "To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy,"

Shelton shared his own anniversary post for his wife later that day, posting a photo of two gazing at each other on their wedding day.

"My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you," he wrote.

Gwen Stefani confesses she didn't know who Blake Shelton was before meeting him

Before Stefani first met her future husband on the set of The Voice in 2014, she was a pop star who hadn't yet dipped her toes into the world of country music — oh, and she had no idea Shelton existed.

During a memorable 2020 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stefani reflected on how she's evolved as an artist (she now fully embraces the sound of country in her own songs) and how much she's grateful to have had Shelton in her life.

"When you say that, I get shocked," Stefani confessed to Seth Meyers when he talked about how cool it's been to see her "go country" after years in the pop-music scene. "I also think about this a lot; I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right? Because I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show."

Shelton's influence on Stefani's music is evident in many of her songs, particularly in their duets, such as "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

"Meanwhile, he's literally one of the biggest [country stars], you know?" Stefani continued. "So, I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that person I didn't know at all. And then imagine that now, he's my boyfriend, and I won [a country song award]. It's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends, let alone do music together. But at the same time, we have so many things that come together, and we're the same even with music."

Their musical bond has only grown over time, and the couple's relationship is as strong as ever, as Stefani's July 3 Instagram video proved.