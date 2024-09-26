Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adopted a Kitten and Gave Him a Farm-Themed Name

The Voice Coaches welcomed a new member of their family to their Oklahoma ranch.

There's a new member of the Stefani-Shelton household, and he's absolutely adorable.

Gwen Stefani revealed on social media that she and her husband Blake Shelton adopted a stray kitten that wandered onto their Oklahoma property, and gave him a name fit for a farm boy. Read all about him below.

Gwen and Blake's new kitten has the cutest name

"This is Corn Shelton 🥰," The Voice, wrote on Instagram, uploading a montage of clips of the cat. She continued, "The day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family 🤍"

In the video you can see Stefani carefully wrapping the sick kitten in a blanket, then a clip from later on, when a happy and healthy Corn is "doing incredible, getting fat," as Shelton says.

In the comments on the video, many people mentioned the "cat distribution system," a saying that refers to the fact that many people end up with cats not because they adopt them, but because the cats just show up in their lives. When the system gives you a cat, you keep it.

Blake and Gwen love Oklahoma farm life

Little Corn is surely having fun chasing mice and playing in the hay on the farm where his humans spend much of their time.

After Shelton announced that he'd be stepping back from the singing competition series where he met his wife, Stefani revealed to Extra that the choice was partly due to his love of their Oklahoma property. "I think he got to a point where he wants time in his ranch, time to just do the other things that he loves to do."

And she loves it, too. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she reflected during an interview in September 2023. "Going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."