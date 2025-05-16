Grosse Pointe Garden Society Finale Reveals Who Actually Killed Alice's Dog

It was the second biggest question of the NBC murder mystery after Quiche's identity — and all was revealed in the season finale.

Viewers may have already learned about Quiche's identity weeks ago with Episode 11's "Monaco Under the Stars" (RIP to Doug's dad, Keith), but Grosse Pointe Garden Society fans just learned the identity of Alice's (AnnaSophia Robb) dog's killer in the season finale.

The mystery of Molly's murderer was only second in importance to finding out who Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Alice buried in the garden. From the premiere the subject plagued Alice, and she even suspected her own husband and (temporarily) lost her job as a teacher after publicly accusing her student of the murder.

It seemed as if the topic was finally put to bed when all signs pointed to Patty (Nancy Travis) after Brett found out the gun used in the crime was registered in her name. But this is Grosse Pointe after all, and everything was not as it seemed.

Who killed Alice's dog Molly?

It turns out that garden club president Marilyn was the person who shot and killed Molly. However, like the events leading to Keith's death, it was all a tragic accident.

Marilyn (Jennifer Irwin) Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Mark Hill/NBC

After finding Molly's bandana under the sink of her wet bar, Alice confronted Marilyn, who then proceeded to spill the beans. Through a series of flashbacks we find out that Marilyn's cat, Mr. Fingers, went missing one night. A frantic Marilyn heard Mr. Fingers in the bushes in the backyard, struggling with what she assumed was a coyote. Attempting to save her pet, she fired off three shots and killed the animal, only to tragically discover that it wasn't a coyote. It was Molly.

Distraught, she called her then-friend Patty to help her bury Molly's body. Patty had also gifted the gun to Marilyn to help with her coyote problem, which is why the firearm was registered in her name.

What else happened in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society finale?

Let's recap the biggest plot points. First? The P.I. that Melissa and Connor hired to follow Brett knew everything about Quiche and blackmailed the crew in exchange for a payout. But during their cash exchange, that was going wrong very fast, the P.I. conveniently had a heart attack. The group decided to save him and call 911, but by the end of the episode, he'd woken up.

In other news, a guilty Alice was in the middle of confessing to the police about witnessing Keith's death — that is until Joel stepped in and stopped her. (Remember, he helped clean up all evidence of their involvement.) Melissa divorced Connor and filed for emergency custody of the kids, but not before Brett called her bluff. She ended up not going through with it and Brett was reunited with his son and daughter. Additionally, Doug and Nancy were beginning to realize that there were a few question marks surrounding Keith's sudden absence. As for Quiche? He was discarded in the garden's composter.

Brett (Ben Rappaport), Birdie (Melissa Fumero), Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) in Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Mark Hill/NBC

And the biggest moment of them all? There was a huge cliffhanger as we got a glimpse of next season during the garden club's Halloween party. Dressed in costumes Catherine, Brett, and Birdie corner a mystery someone dressed up as a duck. "What were you thinking? How could you do this to us? We trusted you," they say.

Would it be Grosse Pointe Garden Society without another mystery on our hands?