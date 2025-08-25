How The Paper Is—& Isn't—Like The Office, According to Show Creator Greg Daniels

The former SNL writer and Office showrunner explained the premise of his new show to Conan O'Brien.

The Paper is so much more than a follow-up to The Office.

The two shows are set in the same universe and shot in the same mockumentary style, and they even share at least one character, but the Toledo Truth Teller is most certainly not Dunder Mifflin. Greg Daniels, who adapted the British version of The Office for American TV, is the creator of The Paper, and he explained the similarities and differences between the two shows on the August 25 episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

"It's a new documentary by the same crew," he said, and O'Brien clarified: "It's not a reboot, it's nothing like that."

O'Brien — who wrote on Saturday Night Live with Daniels back in Seasons 13-15 — said that he "loved" the pilot of the new series and called out a very "powerful" moment in the opening scene. Daniels elaborated on how the show begins.

"It starts with [the crew] trying to find out what's up with Dunder Mifflin, and they find out some stuff, and it leads them in a new direction to a different city. And in the different city, they stumble upon this historic newspaper, which has kind of turned into a ghost newspaper," he said. "That's when some other company buys a local newspaper and fires all the reporters and keeps it going selling ads, but they just print wire stories. So they see this, and they go, 'Oh, that's an interesting subject for a documentary.'"

As it turns out, the crew has arrived at a transformative time for the Truth Teller.

"This guy comes and he doesn't really have a lot of journalism experience," Daniels continued, referring to Domhnall Gleeson's character of Ned Sampson. "He's been selling toilet paper at another division of the company, but he loved being on his college newspaper and he wants to revitalize this newspaper."

Greg Daniels says the staff from The Paper is more inspired than the staff from The Office

Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) on The Paper Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

"People have sort of counted out newspapers. There is something in the tone of The Office that is this sort of poignancy of people doing their best in a situation that is not very hip, or people have kind of counted them out. This new show has got a little more Bad News Bears energy because they are trying to accomplish something," he said, comparing the show to the 1976 movie about an underdog baseball team learning to work together. "They are more inspired than the team that worked at Dunder Mifflin."

O'Brien described the way the show sheds light on the ways the journalism industry has changed.

"There's old documentary footage of the old newspaper in Toledo...you see 150 people working really hard on these giant machines putting out the paper, and then you see this young woman who's an important character, but she's working at the paper and she's explaining to the documentary crew what they do. A lot of it is just clickbait, and there's a thing that automatically tells you, 'Is this too big an article for this page? Yes, it is,' and then she has to pick a different article. I thought very smart to make it about this, right now especially."

Greg Daniels teamed up with former Late Night and SNL writer Michael Koman for The Paper

O'Brien pointed out that Daniels' co-executive producer Michael Koman is one of his "all-time favorite Late Night writers" and a "brilliant guy, really funny."

"He has enough on me to put me in jail," O'Brien joked.

Koman, who is married to The Office alum Ellie Kemper, has an extensive comedy background. He wrote for Late Night with Conan O'Brien from 2001 to 2008 and wrote on Seasons 42-44 of SNL.

He also created Nathan For You, the surreal quasi-reality mockumentary series starring comedian Nathan Fielder. It featured Fielder attempting to solve real-life problems for real-life people with completely absurd solutions.

"When you think about a show, like The Office, that takes a reality format and gets high comedy out of it, I mean, to me, Nathan For You is like the pinnacle," Daniels explained. "So very excited to be doing this with him."

How to watch The Paper

The new series premieres Thursday, September 4, with all episodes dropping on Peacock at once.