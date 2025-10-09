The Travis Kelce/Greta Gerwig Dancing Video Taylor Swift Talked About on Seth Meyers

Swift's story is even funnier after you see the video evidence!

The internet is reeling over a hilarious story Taylor Swift told during her October 8 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, and we've tracked down video proof of the event in question.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

The story she told Seth Meyers is funny enough without the concert footage to accompany it, but in case you missed Swift's appearance on October 8, here's a quick recap.

In June 2024, Swift performed in London, England, during her blockbuster Eras tour. A slew of celebrities attended the concert, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, and of course, T-Swift's now-boyfriend Travis Kelce.

RELATED: Taylor Swift on Her Giant Engagement Diamond & Travis Kelce's Proposal: "He's My..."

As Swift explained, after the show concluded, Kelce recapped his night to Swift while they were in the car, excitedly telling her how much fun he had. He even told Gerwig how much he loved Barbie and made a joke about how he was a "Ken" himself.

Except the details of Kelce's story didn't add up. According to Kelce, Gerwig just nodded politely and was more focused on spending time with Hugh Grant than anything else — weird, right? Kelce theorized that Gerwig might have heard the "I'm a Ken" joke too many times before.

Fortunately, Kelce didn't let Gerwig's disappointing reaction to his enthusiasm for her work as a director spoil his good time. Taylor's retelling of the story had Meyers' audience in absolute stitches, but that wasn't the best part.

Greta Gerwig attends the Jay Kelly red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy; Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Travis Kelce attends an event at the Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When Kelce told Taylor about Gerwig's reaction to what he told her, something didn't add up in Swift's mind.

What happened with Travis Kelce and Greta Gerwig in London?

So, like any good partner would do, Swift did some digging on her phone and immediately found countless videos of Kelce and Greta dancing "all night like they're best friends."

"I'm like, 'Travis, here's a video of you with Greta,'" Swift recalled. "It feels like she thought the joke was funny. He goes, 'Oh, that's not Greta.'"

And that's when T-Swift put the pieces together. Kelce — who "had as many shots as everyone else has had," as she lovingly phrased it — had mistaken Hugh Grant's wife, Anna, for Gerwig!

Sure enough, we've tracked down a clip of Kelce and Gerwig having the best time together during that June 2024 London concert: Watch Travis Kelce singing and dancing to Taylor Swift alongside Greta Gerwig here.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

They certainly look like they were having way too much fun dancing and singing along together to all of Swift's hits. But still, we're sure Gerwig would've loved to hear what Kelce had to say about Barbie!

Hopefully, the two have been properly introduced since then.

When is Travis Kelce's next game on Sunday Night Football?

Fans don't have to wait much longer to watch Kelce catching passes from Patrick Mahomes on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take on the New York Giants in an epic week 6 NFL matchup this Sunday, October 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET — exclusively on NBC and Peacock.