A Grandmother's AGT Audition Abruptly Stopped & Led to Something Unexpected

Simon Cowell Interrupts Gina Bellina’s Audition, Then Hands the Mic to Her Granddaughter! | AGT 2025

Viewers who tuned in to America's Got Talent on July 8 witnessed something totally surprising.

The episode featured an unforgettable performance that will go down in AGT history as one of the most unexpected moments ever, and it involved grandmother Gina Bellina and her granddaughter, Lilliana.

After soaking in the applause from the AGT live audience, Gina took the microphone and began singing an original song she had written, backed by a band and Lilliana on electric guitar. Her granddaughter had secretly signed her up to perform on AGT, and Gina was determined to make the most of her opportunity.

Gina sang admirably but appeared to struggle to hit notes and stay on key. It wasn't long before Judge Simon Cowell motioned the band to stop playing, abruptly pausing the Audition. Here's what happened next:

Why grandmother Gina Bellina's AGT Audition was stopped by Simon Cowell

"OK, right, um…Hang on a second," he said before offering an idea to Gina's granddaughter. "Lilliana, do you sing?"

"I do,"" Lilliana told Simon Cowell.

"Can I hear you sing it?" Cowell said, drawing gasps from the audience.

Before she knew what was happening, Lilliana's AGT Audition began. "That's a lot of pressure," she said to herself before beginning to sing her grandmother's song — all while strumming on her guitar. She sounded unbelievable, flooring three Judges and the audience.

Lilliana made her grandmother proud by showing off some top-notch vocals. "Lilliana, you got Gina here, but weirdly, Gina got you here," Cowell said. "So, Gina, as long as you're prepared to let Lilliana sing, this could work."

It was a sweet moment between Lilliana and Simon Cowell. With that, the Judges voted, with all but Mel B choosing to send them to the next round.

"The granddaughter's good," Howie Mandel said after Gina and Lilliana left the stage.

Fittingly, Cowell responded with something that perfectly describes the overall vibe of AGT: "You never know what could happen."

