Grace VanderWaal Singing "Like a Tattoo" Sounds So Much Like Sade It's Scary

The AGT Season 11 Golden Buzzer champion channels the R&B pioneer like no one else.

Grace VanderWaal is all grown up, and today, she leaves just as big of an impression with her voice as she did as a kid on America's Got Talent.

In a December 2024 video, the AGT Season 11 Golden Buzzer alum released a haunting cover of Sade's "Like a Tattoo" that will make fans do a double-take. VanderWaal channeled the famous artist in such an uncanny manner. With the words "Addicted to sing 'Like a Tattoo'" on screen, VanderWaal delivered a version of the song that is almost hypnotizing:

VanderWaal puts so much emotion into every word she sings, resulting in such a powerful feel to her version.

Sade is a world-renowned artist and one of the pioneering voices of R&B and soul since the Nigerian-born singer broke out in the early 1980s. The now 21-year-old VanderWaal passionately channels the singer so accurately.

Grace Vanderwaal at the Prabal Gurung Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at the New York Surrogate's Court on February 08, 2025 in New York, New York; Recording artist Sade performs on stage at the Staples Center on August 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images; David Livingston/WireImage

Released in 1992 as part of her studio album Love Deluxe, "Like a Tattoo" failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it has found renewed popularity on social media in recent years. Love Deluxe as a whole, however, reached the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 album charts.

In a 2015 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, Sade spoke about the meaning behind the now-iconic track and its surprising backstory.

"That song is about a man who has been in Vietnam, but it's not really about Vietnam. It's about war and killing somebody," the artist explained. "I met a guy in a bar in New York years ago. It was an Irish bar on 14th Street. The song was my interpretation of what he told me."

Grace Vanderwaal’s Golden Buzzer audition and how she won AGT at 12 years old

Photo: Justin Lubin/NBC

VanderWaal's viral Audition from when she was just 11 years old is a performance that will live on forever. Armed with only a ukulele, VanderWaal seemed quite bashful as she spoke to the Judges. But then, everything changed when she began singing an original song called "I Don't Know My Name" and blew all expectations out of the water.

Her Audition earned her a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Howie Mandel, and the budding superstar never looked back. After the dust had settled on the competition, VanderWaal was crowned the Season 11 champion and became the first female to win it all since Bianca Ryan in AGT Season 1 — and is one of the youngest champs ever.

What Grace Vanderwaal is doing now

Since making her indelible mark on AGT, VanderWaal has been busy. She has since toured with national acts like Imagine Dragons and Florence + the Machine and released a handful of records, most notably Childstar, her second full-length album, which dropped on April 4.

In a June 2025 interview on the Zach Sang show, VanderWaal admitted she wouldn’t be where she is today in the music industry without auditioning for AGT in the first place. When asked if she would have “gotten here without it,” the singer was adamant about the impact of her epic run on the show.

“No, no, no — definitely not. I don’t have a great work ethic,” she quipped.

Grace VanderWaal attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

And ukulele fans can rejoice, the singer still knows how to play the unique instrument, although she doesn’t own one of her own anymore.

“I can still play,” she confessed in a conversation with Interview in May 2025. “It’s in my skillset, but I actually have not played in a really long time and I don’t have one in my home. No particular reason. Don’t know why. So yeah, I can, it’s just been a while.”

Like many 21-year-olds, VanderWaal is extremely active on social media, and fans can keep up to date with the AGT alum via Instagram and TikTok.