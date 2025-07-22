Some of these Acts have gone on to have epic careers.

Every Golden Buzzer on AGT’s Season 20 Special — and Where They Are Now

Now in its 20th season, America's Got Talent has seen its fair share of amazing Acts. The particularly show-stopping Acts get the coveted Golden Buzzer during their Audition, the instant button-push from a Judge (or, more recently, a Host) that sends an Act straight to Live shows without any need for voting.

It's always an exciting, thrilling moment, and is usually reserved for the most intense and emotional Auditions, though sometimes a novelty or comedy Act sneaks in there. To celebrate the many deserving Golden Buzzer Acts from over the years, the show took a look back at some of the most memorable in an all-Golden Buzzer special, checking in with artists and performers from all over who have gone on to great success since their time on AGT.

These are all of the Acts who were featured in the Season 20 special. Here's how they did in the competition, and where they are now:

Grace VanderWaal, Season 11 Winner

Grace VanderWaal attends the reveal event for the BMW XM Mystique Allure inspired by Naomi Campbell at the House Of BMW on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for BMW

A singer, songwriter and ukulele player, VanderWaal immediately enchanted the audience with her raspy voice and bright smile. After receiving Judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, 12-year-old Grace broke into tears of joy and captured the hearts of America. Now all grown up, she's released two full-length albums, a number of EPs and singles, and starred in three feature films.

The Mayyas, Season 17 Winners

Photo: Getty Images

A "hypnotic" dance troupe from Lebanon, the all-female group uses precisely synchronized movements to create optical illusions and inspired Judge Sofía Vergara to give them a Golden Buzzer. They more than accomplished their goal of empowering Arabic women through dance and have gone on to perform with Beyoncé a number of times, most recently during the Cowboy Carter tour.

Schumacher, Quarterfinalists, Season 19

Schumacher appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The rare novelty duo to get a Golden Buzzer, something about these jokesters who embodied horses for laughs tickled Vergara. However, when they came back with more of the same, they got buzzed off the stage by Simon Cowell. What have they been up to in the year since the show? More of the same.

Caly Bevier, Semifinalist, Season 11

Calysta Bevier arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on September 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California; Simon Cowell attends the Britain's Got Talent semi-final photocall at Eventim Apollo on April 26, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

A teen cancer survivor, Caly (Calysta) shared her moving story before singing Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" and inspiring Cowell to press his first ever Golden Buzzer. Since leaving the show, she returned for AGT All-Stars in 2023 and continues to write, record, and perform music, with over a million Spotify streams in 2024.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Finalist, Season 14

Tyler Butler-Figueroa appears on America's Got Talent Season 14 Episode 22. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A child violinist who picked up the instrument to deal with bullying as a result of his cancer treatment, Tyler was truly an inspiration. So of course Cowell gave him a Golden Buzzer. After his season on AGT, he returned for The Champions in 2020, and he hasn't put the violin down since, with multiple albums online and a busy schedule performing around North Carolina.

Sara James, Finalist, Season 17

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Polish singer Sara James was only 13 when she took the stage at AGT, but her wonderful voice was sophisticated enough to earn a Golden Buzzer from Cowell. Now 17, she is still pursuing music and just released the music video for her song "KIKI." She also may have teased a return to AGT...

Sky Elements, Finalists, Season 19

Sky Elements's performance during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The drone company wowed the Judges so much, Cowell made it a rule that they all got two Golden Buzzers just so he could give them one. The company continues to operate nationwide; check out their events page to find out if there are any upcoming drone light shows near you.

Victory Brinker, Finalist, Season 16

Victory Brinker on America's Got Talent Season 16, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

At only9 years old, Victory had so much range and control that she deserved more than a Golden Buzzer, earning the first Group Buzzer in the show's history. A Guinness World Record holder for Youngest Opera Singer, Victory was just on stage at none other than Carnegie Hall!

Brandon Leake, Season 15 Winner

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Performing to a nearly-empty auditorium because of COVID restrictions, Brandon Leake earned a Golden Buzzer from Cowell and became the first poet in the show's history to take hime the trophy, proving talent really does conquer all. After winning, Leake signed with UTA, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, and one of his poems was featured prominently in an ad for the NFL.

Dorothy Williams, Quarterfinalist, Season 11

Dorothy Williams appears on America's Got Talent Season 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Her unusual burlesque Act may not have been everyone's cup of tea, but then-Host Nick Cannon was so tickled by the 90-year-old senior citizen's verve that he established the Host Golden Buzzer right there and then just to see more of her. After her moment in the spotlight, Williams happily returned to life in Hawaii.

Learnmore Jonasi, Finalist, Season 19

Learnmore Jonasi performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

No comedian has yet won AGT, but Jonasi came close, earning a Golden Buzzer from Host Terry Crews and then making it all the way to the end of the competition with his hilarious observations about life in America and back home in Zimbabwe. You can currently catch him on a nationwide tour through the end of the year (dates here), and follow him online for a taste of his comedic stylings. Great news for his fans: he's recording a special in November!

Detroit Youth Choir, Finalists, Season 14

Terry Crews and the Detroit Youth Choir appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The DYC earned a Golden Buzzer from Crews (his first ever) and came in second during their season. They returned for AGT All-Stars in 2023 where they got another Golden Buzzer, again from Crews. The inspiring nonprofit group is comprised mostly of inner city kids who pour their passion and purpose into music, and is led by the inspiring Mr. White. Following their appearance on AGT, the group was the subject of multi-part Disney+ docuseries Choir, now streaming.

Kodi Lee, Winner, Season 14

Kodi Lee appears on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The incredible Kodi Lee began his championship tenure on AGT by earning a Golden Buzzer from Judge Gabrielle Union, and he hasn't slowed down since, going on to compete in America's Got Talent: All-Stars and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. He's also releasing new original music. Some of Lee’s biggest recent singles include his upbeat dance track “Heck Yeah” and his inspiring song “Can't Hold Me Down” that features him singing and rapping while also, of course, playing the piano.

Lee is also active on Instagram, often sharing updates with his fans about his career and performing covers of songs recommended by fans.

Darci Lynne Farmer, Season 12 Winner

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the REAGAN Nashville premiere at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on August 25, 2024. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for REAGAN Movie

The singer and ventriloquist wasn't even a teenager when she scored a group Golden Buzzer at her Audition, and as an adult, she's expanded her repertoire of talents to include impressions, comedy, guitar, and songwriting, and you can catch her and her puppet "friends" on the road all year!

Nightbirde (Jane), Quarterfinalist, Season 16

Simon Cowell and Nightbirde appear on America's Got Talent Season 16 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singer-songwriter was unable to continue in the competition due to her battle with cancer, but her original audition song, "It's OK," made more than an impression on its own. It got a Golden Buzzer from Cowell and reaching the top of the iTunes charts. She sadly lost her battle to cancer and died in 2022.

Mzansi Youth Choir, Finalists, Season 18

Mzansi Youth Choir perform during the Season 18 Finale of America’s Got Talent. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Inspired by Nightbirde, the South African group performed a stirring arrangement of "It's OK" at their Audition and earned the first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer. Since AGT, the choir has performed around the world, and just released their new song, "My Universe!"

Looking for more Golden Buzzer excitement? Here are all of the Acts that have earned the accolade so far in Season 20.