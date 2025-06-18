Every Golden Buzzer on AGT 2025 So Far

During America's Got Talent, there are Acts, and then there are Acts. We are only partway through the Auditions for Season 20, but 2025 is already shaping up to be a year of delights and surprises, as a number of incredible performers have already gotten the coveted Golden Buzzers from the Judges, with many more to come.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Over the years, Golden Buzzer moments have proven to be some of the most jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring, shaking up the pace of the show and surprising excited, nervous Acts. This year, a full 10 Golden Buzzers are up for grabs — two each from the four Judges, plus Host Terry Crews. As the season got started, Sofía Vergara spoke to NBC Insider about the special feeling she gets that makes her want to press that button and send a worthy Act straight to the live shows.

RELATED: Simon Lifts His Shirt Up for a Bonkers AGT Audition: “I Want You to Freeze My Nipples”

"Is it something that makes me, like, super excited, and that I see where they can go with this, you know, if they come back? It's like a weird combination," she said, adding, "I cannot even point [to] if it's like, 'Oh, it's because they did this...' No, it's like a combination."

Here are all of the Acts who have gotten them so far in 2025

Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzers

Jourdan Blue, Episode 1

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

23-year-old New Orleans street performer Jourdan Blue put it all on the line for his big shot. Accompanied by his girlfriend and their baby son, Blue sang a rendition of "Breakeven" by The Script that had the audience and Judges on their feet, demonstrating his unique timbre and impressive range. “I’m in love with you,” Vergara said, while Mel B called him, "Not only pitch perfect, but everything perfect.” Once Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer, the tears wouldn't stop.

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzers

Lightwire, Episode 1

Light Wire appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance and light-up art

Founded in Brazil by two brothers, LightWire combines LED displays and light-up dance suits to create unique works of art unlike anything seen before on the AGT stage. It truly puts the spectacle in spectacular. For their audition, the LightWire team created a rainforest environment to pay tribute to the Brazilian Amazon, which Cowell called "one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen."

Mel B.'s Golden Buzzers

Messoudi Brothers, Episode 2

Messoudi Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Juggling

Basically, they stripped while juggling knives, then put on each other's outfits. It was shocking, thrilling, and fun. You could see how difficult the task was (one of the brothers nearly couldn't get his jacket back on) but that just made it feel more real. Cowell called it the only juggling Act he's ever liked, and Mel B. hit the Golden Buzzer over Vergara's protests because she was going to hit it, too!

Charity Lockhart, Episode 3

Charity Lockhart appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Clearly nervous, the mother of two asked for some water from Crews, then launched into "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" before being stopped by Cowell. "I stopped you because I like you, but it just wasn’t working for me," he told her, asking if she had another song. For her second try, she chose "Golden Slumbers" by The Beatles, an apt choice, as it earned not just applause from the audience and Judges, but a Golden Buzzer from Mel B!

RELATED: Indian Rock Band Girish and the Chronicles Made Adele Heavy Metal On AGT (VIDEO)

Terry Crews' Golden Buzzers

Funkateer Dancers, Episode 4

The Funkateer Dancers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

45 years ago, a group of high school friends in Detroit formed a dance group to enter their school's talent show. Supported by their families, they reunited for AGT and got everyone on their feet with some seriously impressive footwork to a Rick James song. All the Judges were absolutely delighted by the Funkateers, but it was Crews who gave them his Golden Buzzer, though Cowell said that if Crews hadn't, he would have.