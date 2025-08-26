Gloria Estefan & Kelly Clarkson's Voices Are a Sublime Match Singing Carole King

Gloria Estefan and Kelly Clarkson belted out an incredible version of "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman" on Songs & Stories.

In the second episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, host Kelly Clarkson welcomed Gloria Estefan to discuss her incredible life story and play some music together.

In particular, Estefan and Clarkson gushed over one of their mutually favorite songs: the 1967 Carole King and Gerry Goffin original they wrote for the legendary Aretha Franklin, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." The women then sang it together in perfect harmony.

Kelly Clarkson calls out one of her favorite Gloria Estefan performances ever

Gloria Estefan and Kelly Clarkson appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

About two-thirds of the way into Estefan's episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Clarkson shared that Estefan's appearance in the 1998 VH1 Divas concert — also featuring Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and Shania Twain — remains her favorite-ever iteration of that once-annual television concert.

“It was just incredible,” Clarkson enthused. "It was my favorite. As a fan of every single human on that stage, I was like, 'Did they just get every person I love and put them on stage?' It was the biggest treat for a fan, that show. All of you were incredible. It's like they started at the top, and then it just could never be the same, in my opinion."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & the Jonas Brothers Duetting “Year 3000” Is a Nostalgic Fever Dream

Estefan was just as moved about the lineup, as she remembered, "When I found out that they'd invited me, I go, 'What the hell am I doing there in that incredible roster?’ Because these were people that I also admired and loved, especially Aretha. I grew up listening to her music."

"And Carole King!” Estefan said of the special guest performer at 1998's VH1 Divas. "I must have worn out five copies of the vinyl of Tapestry when it came out."

RELATED: Steve Martin, Kelly Clarkson, & Nick Jonas Have a Song Together You Didn't Know

RELATED: Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode Schedule: What to Expect Each Week

Clarkson then led into her and Estefan's duet of "Natural Woman” by saying, "I really want to sing this with you because this song means a lot to me, as well. I grew up loving Carole King. I also grew up loving this version from Aretha."

Watch this performance (and many others) on Estefan's episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, which is streaming on Peacock.