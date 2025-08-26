How Gloria Estefan Found Hope After Her Near-Death Bus Accident

Every song has a story, which is the premise behind NBC’s new four-episode series, Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the singer goes deep with performers about the moments and songs that had particular impact on their lives and careers.

In the latest episode with the legendary Gloria Estefan, Clarkson goes back to the fateful day of March 20, 1990, when Estefan’s tour bus was crushed in a horrible truck accident that almost killed her. From that awful experience bloomed one of Estefan’s biggest songs, “Coming Out of the Dark,” which she wrote with husband Emilio and Jon Secada after her recovery.

Read more about this chapter in Gloria Estefan’s life, below:

The tour bus accident that changed Gloria Estefan’s life

Gloria Estefan poses during the 2025 American Music Awards Rehearsals held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Of that fateful March day in the Poconos in Eastern Pennsylvania, Estefan remembered she was taking a nap en route to her next concert destination in Syracuse, New York. "I remember that the bus stopped, so I thought, 'That was quick?’” Estefan shared.

Then, there was an explosion. On the road seven miles ahead, a tractor trailer had flipped in the sudden snow storm. With traffic backed up for miles, their bus had come to a halt. However, the truck behind did not, and their bus was rear-ended into another truck in front of them.

Estefan continued with Clarkson, "The guy was driving this fully loaded Maersk truck — which, by the way, I later found out was loaded with nuts, a little weird — and then it pushed us into this other truck that was in front of us, loaded with steel cable. That steel cable unwound and sliced the front of the bus."

This exposed Estefan, her husband, and her band members to the freezing cold elements, which ended up being a godsend for Estefan's eventual recovery. "The first thing they do now if you injure your back is put you on ice,” she explained. "So nature put me on ice for the hour and a half it took for the ambulance to get to me, which was great."

"...Two vertebrates were pushed in and exploded,” she said of her injuries. "I was on the floor of the tour bus, and I tried to get up, and I couldn't. I was in incredible pain, which I took as hope — because having my dad in a wheelchair so many years, I really knew a lot about the spine and how it works. I knew that if I'd severed the cord, I wasn't gonna feel anything."

How “Coming Out of the Dark” became the song that gave Gloria Estefan hope and healing

Talking about Estefan's experience, Clarkson said, "First of all, if a tragedy happens, there's gotta be some kind of purpose for it. For me...there's gotta be some kind of purpose for this. I need that. There has to be a testimony of this; there has to be something out of this."

Estefan agreed and said “Coming Out of the Dark” was a thank you to everyone who helped her during that time. Apparently, the song's lyrics flowed from her in just 15 minutes.

“[Emilio] knew that I needed to get back to music,” Estefan said about how “Coming Out of the Dark” happened. “So, he gives me this piece of paper that's all washed and faded and wrinkled. And I go, 'What's this?' He goes, 'Babe, I think it'd be good for you if you came to the studio.' John Secada is there waiting for me."

She continued, "I look at [the paper], and I go, 'Why is this in English?' Because it said, 'Coming Out of the Dark.' And he wrote those words on [that] piece of paper."

Turns out, Emilio wrote those words down the day of the accident. Absolutely cosmic.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson drops new episodes Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.