Why Gloria Estefan Was Approached to Work for the C.I.A.

The music legend could've had a very different career, as she revealed on Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson.

Everybody has a path not taken in their life, and on the second episode of NBC’s Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Clarkson got the Queen of Latin Pop Gloria Estefan to reveal a very different career path she (maybe?) declined back in college.

Now a seasoned interviewer with six seasons of the The Kelly Clarkson Show under her belt, Clarkson has been getting some great stories out of her featured guests in this four-episode-long NBC special series. Estefan took Clarkson back to her days as a student at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, where her ability to speak three languages fluently put her on the radar of the CIA.

Gloria Estefan, the CIA agent?

Gloria Estefan poses during the 2025 American Music Awards Rehearsals held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

During Estefan’s Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson episode, Clarkson asked about a rumored job offer Estefan received from the CIA. Turns out, it was true!

Estefan set context and explained, "I was working full time at the airport, translating for English, Spanish, and French. I had the graveyard shift, and I worked every day from one o'clock in the afternoon to nine at night, six days a week. Especially Sundays, because nobody wanted to work, so I was there."

She said there was always an undercover agent present in the Customs area where she worked, and they were able to observe her in action as a translator on the job.

As they got to know her over time, the C.I.A officially approached her with a job offer. Estefan remembered, "They said, 'We would like to invite you to join the CIA.' So, I go home and I'm so excited. I'm thinking, 'I want to do this. This is so great!’"

However, her mom was less than enthused because of their family’s fraught recent history. In 1959, Estefan’s family fled Cuba during the Cuban Revolution and emigrated to Miami. Her father then joined the United States military and fought in the Vietnam War where, upon his return, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis from Agent Orange exposure and was eventually hospitalized at a Veterans Administration medical facility.

“So, [with] my mom, like the drama immediately started,” Estefan said of the immediate pushback on the job offer.

“She said, 'Oh no! I already lost your dad to two governments, and now you're going to do this?' So I didn't do it…supposedly,” Estefan posed with a smile.

"And then I tortured her the rest of her life, and my sister. Every time they would ask me, I'd go, 'Well, you really don't know if I joined, do you? I have the perfect cover. I meet heads of state all over. I make music, and if you play 'Conga' backwards there might be some messages,’” she laughed with Clarkson. "There might be some stuff in there?" LOL!

