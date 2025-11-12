Glen Powell Dances Like Christopher Walken in SNL's Promo, Referencing an Iconic Video

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

To celebrate his first ever episode of Saturday Night Live, Glen Powell made the smart choice to channel an all-star Host: Christopher Walken.

Walken has hosted the show seven times since 1990, earning his spot in the Five-Timers Club in 2001 and appearing in iconic sketches like "More Cowbell" and "The Continental." He even went viral for the way he said "Foo Fighters" when introducing them in 2003. At the same time, his work with Fat Boy Slim became a national obsession when he starred in the 2001 music video for "Weapon of Choice." Powell does his best Walken in the latest SNL promo, starting when he hears a soundalike song playing from a cleaning cart. Soon, all of Studio 8H is his dance floor.

Glen Powell dances through SNL's Studio 8H in new promo

Soon the Running Man star is dancing on shiny floors, carts, and chairs, in a similar suit to Walken's and tie with a similar swagger. But things take a turn after a dazzling flip — don't tell Lorne.

The original Spike Jonze-directed video features Walken wearing a suit and tie sitting in a hotel lobby. When he hears the song on the radio of a cleaning cart, he starts dancing through the lobby, eventually launching himself into the air and flying around. It was a wildly popular video, winning six awards at the 2001 MTV VMAs.

Glen Powell hosts Saturday Night Live on November 15

Powell, who stars in the film The Running Man and the series Chad Powers, is making his hosting debut with Musical Guest Olivia Dean, who's also a first timer.

When the news of his episode was announced, he wrote, "Spy Kids 3D finally paid off. Let's party, New York," giving a shoutout to his very first acting gig ever. It might surprise you to learn that Spy Kids 3D actually had a stacked cast, and Powell is the 10th star of that 2003 film to also host SNL.

He's following in the footsteps of people like Selena Gomez, Alan Cumming, George Clooney, Antonio Banderas, and more. Who knew Spy Kids 3: Game Over AKA Spy Kids 3D would become such an influential piece of cinema? Powell did, apparently.