The Twister actor stopped by TODAY and was treated to a makeover from John Stamos himself.

Glen Powell Has the Biggest, Most Charming Smile While John Stamos Does His Makeup

Here's something the world needs more of: Two handsome, talented actors sharing a moment over makeup.

You never know when cameras are rolling, and someone on TODAY's social media team caught a charming behind-the-scenes moment with two of our favorite people, Glen Powell and John Stamos! Both men were slated to appear on the iconic morning show on July 17 to discuss their latest projects, but before that happened, they enjoyed some quality time together by making sure everyone was looking their best:

"The look of pure joy on their faces. @johnstamos and @glenpowell behind-the-scenes at the #TODAYShow," TODAY's Instagram caption read.

Their smiles say it all. Powell can't help but grin ear-to-ear as Stamos tenderly brushes his face. Powell trusted Stamos implicitly — and by all accounts, Stamos came through for his pal with a perfect makeup job! Who knew the two men would bond so heavily over something as minor as concealer?

While Stamos chatted with the TODAY crew about fatherhood and the Beach Boys, Powell had one topic on his mind: His new movie Twisters, currently in theaters everywhere! Thanks to Stamos, Powell looked picture-perfect as he explained his connection to the film.

"[The original] is one of those seminal movies that I grew up on, but then you travel the world and you realize this movie meant so much to so many people," Powell told Hoda Kotb. "And just getting to shoot this thing in Oklahoma, and you know, just hauling all across the Oklahoma plains in trucks, yeah, it's just the best."

Glen Powell stars in Twisters, in theaters everywhere

Glen Powell poses at the "Twisters" photocall on July 9, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett/WireImage

Twisters is shaping up to be everything the original film was and more. Perhaps most importantly, even the stars confessed that paying respect to the original movie will be something audiences will appreciate. In an exclusive July interview with NBC Insider, Powell revealed Twisters has the same "feel" as 1996's Twister.

"The thing that I really took away from the first one was just the infectious sense of joy about the weather," Powell shared. "When I look at our film, we're just really proud of that same sort of joy that kind of emanates throughout all of it."

Powell wasn't the only star to praise the film's dedication to upholding the integrity of the original. Co-star Anthony Ramos echoed Powell's comments, specifically pointing out the movie's soundtrack.

"It was the attention to the soundtrack, which was something that they really worked on to nail for the first one," Ramos said. "I think that this soundtrack really feels like an extension of the heartbeat of the movie, which I think the first one did."