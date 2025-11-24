The Voice Winners Girl Named Tom Announce Joyous Life Update with a Song (DETAILS)

It's official: Girl Named Tom will close out 2025 by celebrating another huge milestone.

In a November 22 Instagram video, the Season 21 winners of The Voice announced the upcoming arrival of the newest member of Girl Named Tom. They capped the news with a stunning a cappella version of Billy Joel's "Goodnight My Angel" that will stop fans in their tracks.

The sibling trio consists of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty, with Caleb, the oldest brother, bearing the good news. The 30-year-old is expecting a newborn baby "any day now" with his wife, Karis.

"Baby named _____??? ♥️♥️♥️," the trio captioned. "We are so excited to welcome another member to the family any day now… Caleb and Karis will make amazing parents and Josh and Bekah will be the BEST aunt and uncle !!"

Watch Girl Named Tom's baby announcement here.

While the joyous news is reason to celebrate in itself, Girl Named Tom upped the ante even further by delivering one of the most heavenly-sounding vocal covers ever. "Goodnight My Angel" is a classic, but the group's trademark harmonies elevated it to an ethereal level.

Voice fans were blown away in Season 21 every time the group performed. To this day, they remain the only sibling trio to win, and it all started with one unforgettable Blind Audition.

Today, Girl Named Tom is still captivating listeners with their unbelievable harmonies and singing talent, but moving forward, their best work may be saved for naptime for a certain special someone.

Don't forget to vote for The Voice's Season 28 Mic Drop winner beginning November 24

This season, each Coach had a Mic Drop to give away, giving Artists a chance to perform during the 2026 New Year's Day Rose Parade on January 1. Now that all four Mic Drops have been awarded, there's only one hurdle left for four lucky Artists: A fan vote that has the potential to jumpstart a career!

Voting opens immediately after the final Knockouts episode airs on Monday, November 24, and closes at the end of the week: November 28 at 7 a.m. ET. There are two ways for fans to vote: Either through the official Voice smartphone app or by visiting the official Voice website at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

The winning Artist will be announced during the December 8 Playoffs episode.