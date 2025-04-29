Gina Kirschenheiter Unwinds From RHOC Season With Some Advice From The Americas

Gina hints that the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be a doozy in a #recovery social media post featuring Tom Hanks from The Americas.

Although his distinctive voice is known to many as Woody in Toy Story, Forrest Gump and even Captain Miller in Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks took on a new role as narrator in NBC’s The Americas — and his healing, calm tones were a big help to everyone in the world, be it animal or human. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter even tuned into his soothing nature talk in a new social media post as she wrapped herself in a huge blanket and settled into the couch.

How to Watch Watch The Americas on NBC and Peacock.

“For two months, she’ll barely move — conserving all her energy,” Tom Hanks narrated in the Instagram post in audio taken from an episode of The Americas.

Gina seemingly poked fun at herself, writing “Me after wrapping every season of RHOC” over top of the reel as he spoke. She also added the hashtags “recovery,” “regeneration,” and “The Americas” to the reel.

What parts of the world do Tom Hanks and The Americas share with viewers? Gina’s not the only one loving NBC’s 10-Episode nature docuseries The Americas, which premiered in February and is now streaming on Peacock. Each episode takes viewers to a different part of the continent, like Mexico, the Amazon or the Caribbean. The extensive project took five years to make and required 180 expeditions to some of the most remote and beautiful parts of the world. The show has been so popular that the producers behind the project are considering returning and creating more episodes. "It’s early days," Toby Gorman, the president of Universal Television Alternative Studio said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I think it’s fair to say [The Americas] is exceeding all of our expectations, and we are absolutely starting to think about what a second season would look and feel like. It’s another long endeavor. It’s years in the making, so if we’re lucky enough to go again, it’s not something people would see for a few years.”

We know Gina will be tuned for a potential Season 2! Don’t miss she and her ex-husband Matt reuniting to support their daughter Sienna.