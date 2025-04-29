Gina Kirschenheiter Unwinds From RHOC Season With Some Advice From The Americas
Gina hints that the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be a doozy in a #recovery social media post featuring Tom Hanks from The Americas.
Although his distinctive voice is known to many as Woody in Toy Story, Forrest Gump and even Captain Miller in Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks took on a new role as narrator in NBC’s The Americas — and his healing, calm tones were a big help to everyone in the world, be it animal or human. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter even tuned into his soothing nature talk in a new social media post as she wrapped herself in a huge blanket and settled into the couch.
“For two months, she’ll barely move — conserving all her energy,” Tom Hanks narrated in the Instagram post in audio taken from an episode of The Americas.
Gina seemingly poked fun at herself, writing “Me after wrapping every season of RHOC” over top of the reel as he spoke. She also added the hashtags “recovery,” “regeneration,” and “The Americas” to the reel.
What did Gina Kirschenheiter spill about the new season of RHOC?
Gina noted she's been filming Season 19 of RHOC, with her text on her social media post, as well as her joke that she’s now hibernating. She also hinted that the new season will be taxing and full of drama, as she now needs “recovery” and “regeneration.” She shared more on when it will air on Bravo, writing to a fan the new season returns “this summer.”
Gina will be joined by RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi as a friend for Season 19, as well as returning cast members Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella. Production began at the end of January.
While Shannon checked into Bravo’s Love Hotel between filming RHOC seasons, Gina has also dropped a few hints about what she’ll be up to in the new season. In April, she shared on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Travis Mullen are still going strong, capturing the post “LIFE IS GOOD” and calling Travis her “favorite person.” She’s also been winning in her real estate career and posting updates of herself selling listings.
What parts of the world do Tom Hanks and The Americas share with viewers?
Gina’s not the only one loving NBC’s 10-Episode nature docuseries The Americas, which premiered in February and is now streaming on Peacock. Each episode takes viewers to a different part of the continent, like Mexico, the Amazon or the Caribbean. The extensive project took five years to make and required 180 expeditions to some of the most remote and beautiful parts of the world.
The show has been so popular that the producers behind the project are considering returning and creating more episodes.
"It’s early days," Toby Gorman, the president of Universal Television Alternative Studio said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I think it’s fair to say [The Americas] is exceeding all of our expectations, and we are absolutely starting to think about what a second season would look and feel like. It’s another long endeavor. It’s years in the making, so if we’re lucky enough to go again, it’s not something people would see for a few years.”
We know Gina will be tuned for a potential Season 2! Don’t miss she and her ex-husband Matt reuniting to support their daughter Sienna.