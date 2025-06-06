The How to Train Your Dragon actor made for a handsome Beast when he hosted in 2009.

Gerard Butler and Kristin Wiig Sing "Beauty and the Beast" in SNL's Hilarious Parody

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it stands to reason that "beast" is, too.

When How To Train Your Dragon star Gerard Butler hosted Saturday Night Live on October 2009, he paired up with Season 35 cast member Kristen Wiig in a twisted take on Beauty and the Beast.

"You Think I'm the Beast" features elaborate, beautiful costumes that rival the actual 2017 live action film, and a set up so romantic, you'd never imagine where it's headed.

The sketch finds Belle and the Beast meeting in the ballroom. When Butler's Beast invites her to dance, she sings the title song in an unexpectedly high princess voice... but that voice immediately goes down a few octaves when the Beast says, "Oh my darling, I can hardly wait for your transformation."

Say what?

Gerard Butler showed off his singing voice in SNL's "You Think I'm the Beast?"

Wiig's Belle is baffled when she learns her suitor assumed she was the beast and he was the beauty. Currently, he tells her, she's "like a 6."

Bobby Moynihan, Kristen Wiig, Gerard Butler, and Bill Hader appear on Saturday Night Live Season 35 Episode 4 on 10/17/2009. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

"It's just that you're very slender," he explains, adding he usually prefers a woman with a larger posterior. Beast tells her he thought they'd share true love's kiss, and she'd get "a big ol' a--."

Belle invites Lumiere (Bill Hader) in to get his opinion on the matter, but he's only into other candelabras (though once, in college, he "dated a menorah"). Cogsworth (Bobby Moynihan) shows up to say that while he's a clock who likes women, he prefers a silhouette similar to Beast's ideal woman — which is what they love about Mrs. Teapot (Jenny Slate), who's shimmying off to the side.

"Ok freaks, I'm leaving," Beauty tells them, storming out — but Mrs. Teapot's still ready to party.

Watch "You Think I'm the Beast?" from Season 35, Episode 4, above, and stream any episode of SNL on Peacock.

The Beauty and Beast costumes can be spotted in another sketch

Belle and the Beast's ornate costumes reappeared in Season 47 when Pete Davidson played Beast and Chloe Fineman played Belle — watch it below.