Georgia Starnes & Dreion’s Voice Battle Had Snoop’s “Heart Beating Fast”

This is what happens when you pit two 4-Chair Turn Artists against each other in a Battle.

It was always going to be a double-edged sword when Snoop Dogg paired two of his Artists, both of whom got 4-Chair Turns, for a duet in the Battles rounds of The Voice Season 26. On the one hand, Artists of Georgia Starnes and Dreion’s caliber would sound incredible together and make for a killer performance. On the other hand, it meant Snoop would have to send one of them home.

Here's what happened:

The Voice Season 26 Team Snoop Battle: Georgia Starnes vs. Dreion

After the two were finished singing (a take on the classic "Perfect Combination"), Reba McEntire was the first Coach to speak.

“You guys were so well matched. I don’t have a critique,” she said, not able to offer Snoop any guidance. “I don’t have one way or the other to go. You’re on you’re own.”

Michael Bublé was beyond impressed with Dreion’s voice, and he was impressed with Snoop Dogg as a Coach for getting two artists to step out of the confines of their typical genre comfort zones for such a great performance. “He is everything,” Bublé said of his fellow first-time Coach. “He does it all, well.”

Gwen Stefani probably had the most actionable advice for Snoop. She called Dreion “literally one of the greatest singers I have ever heard,” and admitted that if one were to pick the winner based solely on their voice, she would give Dreion the nod. But, if one were to evaluate the two based on the whole “package,” Stefani thought that Starnes was “going somewhere.”

“That was a real tough battle to call because I felt like there was so much potential in both of the artists. I just felt like Georgia gave me a little bit more in the gamete situation,” Snoop explained, once again coming back to the Battle’s theme of versatility and going outside your normal area of expertise. “Georgia is something farfetched from the Snoop Dogg catalog.”

Unfortunately, this meant that Dreion, who also got a 4-Chair Turn in his Blind Audition, had to go home.

“I was so sad I didn’t have a Steal left,” Stefani said. “It’s crazy when people like that go home, but these Battles have been incredible, and the talent has been amazing, and it just keeps getting better and better.”