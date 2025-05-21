George Wendt Was SNL's Superfan Bob Swerski — and Jason Sudeikis' Real Uncle

Weekend Update: Twins Bridgette and Paula Powers on Why Americans Should Move to Australia

The Cheers star died on May 20, 2025 at the age of 76, and was also known for an iconic SNL character.

If you can't talk about Chicago's football team without pronouncing it "Da Bears," you can partially thank the late George Wendt for that.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The Cheers star was a recurring guest on Saturday Night Live long before his nephew, Jason Sudeikis, became a regular cast member. Wendt made his hosting debut in 1986, in an episode helmed by director Francis Ford Coppola, and returned to host the Season 16 finale with Musical Guest Elvis Costello.

Season 16 also saw the debut of "Bill Swerski's Superfans," though it started with Host Joe Mantegna as the titular Bill, a Chicago radio personality who led his friends in making predictions for Bears games while drinking beer and worshipping Coach Mike Ditka.

RELATED: Yes, Legendary Director Francis Ford Coppola Directed Groundbreaking SNL Episode

George Wendt played "da Bears" fan Bob Swerski on Saturday Night Live and beyond

Subsequent Superfans sketches starred Wendt as Bill's brother Bob, always filling in because "Bill had another heart attack." He was joined by Chris Farley as Todd O'Connor, Mike Myers as Pat Arnold, and SNL writer and sometime Featured Player Robert Smigel as Carl Wollarski. Smigel also conceived and wrote the sketches, penning some alongside Bob Odenkirk during the Better Call Saul star's stint as an SNL writer.

When you imagine an enthusiastic, mustachioed Bears fan praising head coach Mike Ditka over a cigar and cheese fries, you are likely picturing Wendt and his three friends. After Myers departed the show in 1995, John Goodman started playing Pat (and explained that Pat had gained some weight). While the fellow fans occasionally changed, Wendt was always Bob.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Only Went to One SNL Afterparty — Because This Country Star Invited Him

Bob Swerski appeared in eight iterations of the Superfan sketches, usually talking about Da Bears but occasionally also talking about Da Bulls, too. Mantegna only appeared as Bill one other time, when the Superfans mourned the firing of Bears coach Mike Ditka. The real Ditka himself also appeared in that sketch, and returned one other time for the final Superfans appearance in October 1997, when Farley hosted. That sketch was a pre-taped short film about what had become of the Superfans. Farley died two months later.

Chris Farley as Todd O'Connor, Robert Smigel as Carl Wollarski, Mike Myers as Pat Arnold, and George Wendt as Bob Swerski during "Bill Swerski's Super Fans" skit in Saturday Night Live Season 17, Episode 1. Photo: Raymond Bonar/NBC

The sports world embraced Bob and the Superfans. They appeared in game introductions and halftime shows, and were even involved in Super Bowls in which the Bears weren't playing. The Superfans showed up in commercials for insurance or Old Navy, in segments on ESPN, and in promos for games alongside current players. In 2003, Wendt appeared as Bob on Weekend Update, with Horatio Sanz playing his nephew Bart.

Weekend Update Segment - The Superfans

George Wendt's last public appearance was with nephew Jason Sudeikis

In June 2024, Wendt and Smigel took Bob and Carl to Kansas City for the Big Slick, a charity event benefiting Children's Mercy. And they were joined by Wendt's nephew Jason Sudeikis as the late Farley's character Todd.

Bill Swerski paid tribute to his brother Bob following Wendt's death

After Wendt died on May 20, 2025, Mantegna posted photos of the two of them on Instagram — one out of character, and one on stage as the Swerski brothers — and wrote: "R.I.P. George Wendt. Da Bears, the White Sox and The Fighting Irish now have their biggest fan cheering them on from heaven."

George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis attend "I Can't Believe They Wendt There: The Roast Of George Wendt" on September 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Watch Wendt in action as Superfan Bob Swerski above, and stream on every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.