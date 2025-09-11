The stand-up comedian headlined the show's premiere episode in 1975 — but not in the way we think of today.

George Carlin Hosted the First SNL Episode and Did Something Those After Him Didn't

On October 11, 1975, George Carlin hosted the very first episode of Saturday Night Live, and he kicked things off in a way almost no Host has done since.

Unlike the Hosts you'll see in Season 51, legendary comedian didn't appear in a single one of the sketches, instead delivering four stand-up style monologues throughout. Given that Carlin was known for his jokes, and less known for his acting skills, he gave the brand-new show's audience exactly the kind of content they'd expect from him. In his opening piece, Carlin mused on sports, and joked that the entire goal of baseball is "to go home."

George Carlin didn't appear in any sketches as Host of SNL's first episode

His second monologue wondered what dogs do on their day off: "They can't lie around. That's their job!" His third monologue addressed awkward phone conversations, and started a chant about how there's no real blue food.

In his fourth appearance of the night, Carlin got into his favorite topic of religion.

George Carlin appears on Saturday Night Live Season 1. Photo: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

That first show had two Musical Guests — Billy Preston and Janis Ian — and Carlin's monologues introduced their performances. He also provided the intro to A Film By Albert Brooks: The Impossible Truth, one of six short mockumentaries made by Brooks for SNL.

Carlin's lack of presence in sketches wasn't strange at the time, because the show was still in a heavily experimental mode. The premiere was packed with 11 sketches, four musical performances, and two solo pieces from comedians Andy Kaufman and Valri Bromfield. One sketch, "The Land of Gorch," featured Jim Henson's Muppets.

"It's interesting to see some of those early sketches because we certainly didn't have our format for a while," Laraine Newman, one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players, said in a TV Academy interview. "We didn't have, certainly, the way the show is structured today, and even the first seven or eight shows, we had the Muppets, which was a whole other element that made the show really different."

Jim Henson's Puppets and Glida Radner during "No Bees" skit on Saturday Night Live on January 24, 1976. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

After Carlin, future SNL Hosts participated in sketches. Paul Simon hosted the second episode on October 18, 1975 and he not only acted, but he performed seven songs. Carlin returned to Host again in Season 10 on November 10, 1984 and joined cast members like Billy Crystal and Martin Short in sketches throughout the night.

That's not to say Carlin was the last SNL Host to make themselves scarce onstage. When the Rolling Stones pulled double duty in the 1978 Season 4 premiere, for example, only lead singer Mick Jagger took a stab at sketch acting, though the full band played three songs: "Shattered, "Beast of Burden," and "Respectable."

