This subject can be a point of (hilarious) contention between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Garth Brooks Says His Relationship with Trisha Yearwood Is "Cool — Until..."

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's marriage is quickly approaching the 20-year mark, and according to Brooks, it's going wonderfully — except for one small topic of contention.

During Brooks' November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he told Host Kelly Clarkson that his and Yearwood's marriage is "cool" — until they broach one particular subject.

The confession happened when Clarkson asked Brooks if it was difficult to be in a relationship with a fellow artist. "Me and her are always cool — until it comes to music," he said.

Turns out, Brooks and Yearwood don't always see eye to eye when it comes to their individual musical tastes.

"I go, 'Why do you like that song? That song sucks,' and boom," Brooks said, explaining how silly comments like that can lead to some spirited debates.

Of course, Brooks says he follows statements like that up with, "Oh, I didn't mean that, I really didn't mean that.”

"It's just how it is, and it's the same way with her," Brooks said. "That passion for music is great. So we've had some pretty good discussions."

"That's cool, though, 'cause then you'll call each other out," Clarkson, who covered Brooks' hit "The Dance" in 2021, said.

Brooks couldn't agree more. When it comes to how he and Yearwood interact with each other's careers, he says, "I think that's what you do — you push [each other]."

Garth Brooks cried during Trisha Yearwood's Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks pose onstage during the ceremony honoring Trisha Yearwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The year 2025 has been busy for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. One of the highlights has to be Yearwood receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March. Yearwood's thank-you speech actually brought Brooks to tears, People reported.

"I have a lot of Garths in my life, but the first Garth that I met is here. The one who has really been a cheerleader," Yearwood said on stage. "As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something. For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. I appreciate you for being my support."

In December, the couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.