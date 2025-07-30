Try Not To Cry Challenge: Kelly Clarkson Show Most Emotional Moments S6

Kelly Says Garth Brooks Is As Captivating As Meryl Streep

Kelly Says Garth Brooks Is As Captivating As Meryl Streep

After helping with a gender reveal at a concert, the country icon met Baby Brooks on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Garth Brooks Tipped His Hat When Meeting a Baby Named After Him: "It Is a Pleasure"

Country music icon Garth Brooks made a warm and heartfelt appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2019, reuniting with a family whose milestone he helped celebrate just a few years earlier.

Whether it's her viral winks mid-Kellyoke cover or her delightful banter with celebrity guests, Kelly Clarkson's Emmy-winning daytime talk series has been the gift that keeps on giving. Clarkson has long admired Brooks' legendary star power, and he's returned the favor, appearing on her show with the ease of a longtime friend, delivering several dynamite performances together. But a particularly unforgettable team-up happened during a November 2019 episode, when Brooks met a baby named Brooks — the child whose gender he revealed at one of his concerts.

Clarkson's trademark enthusiasm was firing on all cylinders after the cosmos brought "The Dance" singer and the family back together.

Garth Brooks reunited with "Baby Brooks" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

During a segment that invited audience members to share their special connections to Brooks and his music, Clarkson introduced the crowd to Wes and Katie. The couple shared a "slight connection" to Brooks that had him scratching his head with recognition.

"I know you, but where do I know you from?" Brooks asked.

"We went to your concert in the summer of 2017," Wes explained as Katie held up their young daughter. "And we made a sign at one of your concerts, and you called us up to the front. Our sign said 'Working on a Full House Boy or Girl?'"

"Oh, the gender reveal!" Brooks gleefully recalled.

"And you did our gender reveal," Wes confirmed with a smile.

"This is her?!" Brooks exclaimed.

"Yes!" the couple confirmed.

"Is that Brooks?" the country icon continued.

"This is baby Brooks," Wes said, as the couple's little one snuck a shy glance at her namesake.

"Oh, my gosh," Clarkson gushed as the crowd gave Brooks and baby Brooks a round of applause.

"You named her Brooks!" the country star exclaimed as he made his way over to the family, formally tipping his hat once coming face to face with the couple's little one. "She is so sweet, congratulations. Thank you, it is a pleasure. She is beautiful."

After returning to the stage, Brooks was excited to share the story of how he met the couple.

"[Katie] just found out she was pregnant," Brooks remembered. "And so there's a sign back there that says, 'Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House,' which we had already played earlier in the show."

Brooks recalled feeling confused that the couple was still holding up the song request long after the 1990 hit was played, until he realized the double meaning. Once he saw them waving an envelope in the air, the lightbulb went off.

Garth Brooks' impromptu gender reveal was caught on camera

As if that story couldn't get cuter, Clarkson was keen to reveal that the moment was captured on camera. In the clip, the couple beams with anticipation as Brooks finagles with the envelope in front of the massive crowd.

"Do we have names yet?" Garth asked at the start of the 2017 video.

"Brooks!" the couple revealed.

"I love this, this is going to be good," Brooks said. "So, if it's a boy, it's a Brooks. If it's a girl, it's a Brooks, right? Right? That's what you're saying?"

Finally, it was time for the grand reveal. The stadium hushed as Brooks read the envelope's contents.

"I got to tell you," Brooks began with dramatic effect. "I'm extremely happy for you because I have three of these."

The crowd erupted at the mention of Brooks' three daughters, all instantly cheering for Wes and Katie's little girl. When Brooks first revealed that it would be a girl, few could have predicted that he'd be reuniting with baby Brooks herself on national television, but The Kelly Clarkson Show always delivers unexpected goosebumps.