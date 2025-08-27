Garth Brooks Explains the "Cowboy Story" Behind His 1995 Hit “Beaches of Cheyenne”

Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits, but "Beaches of Cheyenne" remains one of his most talked-about songs three decades after its release.

Brooks' 1995 track, an upbeat ballad with a haunting ghost story at its core, has intrigued listeners for years with its references to Wyoming shorelines that aren't typically associated with the landlocked state. Brooks opened up about the meaning behind "Beaches of Cheyenne" during an October 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. As Clarkson took him on a road trip through some of his biggest hits as part of her Songs & Stories series, they eventually made a pit-stop in Wyoming. After Clarkson asked Brooks if "Beaches of Cheyenne" was inspired by a visit there, he was quick to clarify that the song is a "cowboy story" that actually follows a woman in California.

Brooks then explained that the track went through several different rough drafts before it formed the hauntingly upbeat ballad it became. Read more, below.

Garth Brooks breaks down the origins of "Beaches of Cheyenne"

For those unaware, "Beaches of Cheyenne" tells the story of a California woman whose husband chased his dream of becoming a rodeo cowboy, only to meet his tragic end. Upon learning the news, the woman drowns in the ocean, leaving behind a haunting myth of love and loss. But before it became the upbeat heartbreaker we know and love today, "Beaches of Cheyenne" told a much different story.

"It was originally an accountant who wanted to be a cowboy, so he'd walk on the beaches of Los Angeles at night, dreaming he's a cowboy," Brooks told Clarkson. "And so every night, he walked the beaches of Cheyenne."

The song began with an accountant daydreaming on the beach, imagining himself on a horse in Cheyenne, but after one fateful campfire, Brooks and his co-writers shifted the perspective entirely.

"One time when we're all singing it around the campfire, I make the mistake of going, 'Every night she walks the beaches of Cheyenne,' and all of a sudden, it clicked," Brooks recalled. "Turned into a ghost story, [the song's subject] turned into a woman that lost her cowboy."

Despite the song's ambiguous imagery, Brooks told Clarkson that "Beaches of Cheyenne" has aged exceptionally well, receiving a stronger reception today than during its release thanks to its vivid storytelling.

"Man, I got to tell you, this is one of those songs... for some reason, I think it gets a better response now than it did decades ago," Brooks explained. "So it's one of those songs where time is a friend to it. And time is a friend to all things good... Storytelling, if it's going to be in at some point, it's got to be out. There's a blessing and a curse, right, so when it comes back in, you're going to love it."

"I love the imagery it paints," Clarkson said of the song.

Garth Brooks co-wrote "Beaches of Cheyenne" with two dear friends

Brooks co-wrote "Beaches of Cheyenne" alongside country songwriters Dan Roberts and Bryan Kennedy, two of his dear friends and collaborators. The songwriters opened up about the song's evolution in a 2014 interview with The Boot. After a productive studio session with Roberts and Kennedy, Brooks approached them to explain that his Fresh Horses album was missing something.

"He walked me out to the truck and said, 'I'm still looking for a song, a cross between Chris LeDoux and the Bellamy Brothers or George Strait, with a beaches theme, like 'Beaches of Cheyenne.'" Roberts recalled. "We looked at each other and said, "Cool title, but I don't know what it means."

Like many listeners, Roberts and Kennedy were a little caught up on the geographical imagery, but after working with Brooks in the studio, the upbeat ghost story eventually took shape. They were the ones who first heard Brooks' lyrical slip-up by the campfire. "When he sang that, we started getting focused in that it's about a woman, and the story materialized out of that."

"It is one of the most difficult songs I've ever been a part of, but it was also just a really cool thing to be a part of it," Kennedy told The Boot. "Anytime I got to write with Garth and Dan together, it was always special... Three good friends."

"I still have people tell me to this day that it's their favorite Garth song," Roberts said. "Lots of people say, 'I don't get it, there are no beaches in Cheyenne.' Other people say it's just like Garth to do a mystery and a ghost... There's a lot of mystique to his songs, and ... the response is still good when I sing it in concert."