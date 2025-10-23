Garth Brooks Gushing About Trisha Yearwood's Greatest Qualities Is Beyond Touching

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Garth Brooks' heart eyes for wife Trisha Yearwood truly never get old.

Fans can't get enough of Garth Brooks bragging about his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

It's the sweetest thing, and during Brooks' November 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he was at it again, relishing every opportunity to tell Host Kelly Clarkson about his wife's greatest qualities.

When Clarkson asked if Brooks "goes big" for Thanksgiving with his family, the country music legend couldn't resist gushing over his wife while giving his answer.

"Well, when you're married to one of the greatest cooks on the planet…" he said.

"Oh my God, don't brag about it," Clarkson said.

RELATED: Why Trisha Yearwood Gave Garth Brooks This Cute & Silly Nickname: "He's Very Proud"

"Well, I won't," Brooks answered before offering a solution. "We'll talk about how great of a singer she is. And then we'll talk about how that's probably five and six on our list of top 10 things."

Unfortunately, Brooks didn't reveal the other eight top qualities he loves about Yearwood, but the couple has to keep a few things to themselves, right?

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Vital Secret to Her Marriage to Garth Brooks: "A Lot Of..."

Yearwood and Brooks got married December 10, 2005 in a private ceremony at their home outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, which means they're celebrating 20 years of marriage in a few weeks.

Garth Brooks reveals what he wants during his "last breath"

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

During Brooks' same November 2023 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, the star spoke from the heart and had the warmest thing to say about his wife and three daughters.

"Truthfully, what I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me, and I'd love for the queen to be around me," he said. "But as far as Ms. Yearwood, I've said this before — I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next."

Brooks' touching words prompted a collective "aww" from the audience and sparked a hilarious reaction from Clarkson.

"Well, have a great day, everybody," Clarkson deadpanned as she hilariously pantomimed walking off the set.

In Brooks' eyes, Yearwood gives him everything he could ever want.

"[Yearwood] makes it fun, you know?" he explained. "She makes it really fun."