Garth Brooks' Daughter Said the Funniest Thing About Him Marrying Trisha Yearwood

The Brooks daughters did something so lovely to show their support of Yearwood.

During his November 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garth Brooks told a sweet story that shows how much love his three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie, have for his wife, Trisha Yearwood, particularly in the early days of their relationship. The girls were so on board with their dad marrying Yearwood, they decided to exchange vows with Yearwood themselves. Yes!

"So, Trisha doesn't have children, so they got married," Brooks said, referring to his now-wife and now-adult daughters. "So they [my daughters and Yearwood] exchanged rings and said vows to each other, because I told them, 'If something happens to me, you gotta take care of the queen, you gotta take care of Ms. Yearwood.'"

Brooks then revealed what it was like during the family dinner when he told his children his plans to marry Yearwood.

"It was great. We were at the dinner, all three of them — it was a really tight conversation," Brooks told Host Kelly Clarkson. "I'm nervous, and I finally worked up the courage to say I'd like to get married, and they were all fine with that, but I said, 'But you gotta take care of [Yearwood].'"

Brooks and Yearwood got engaged in May 2005 during one of Brooks' live concerts, so this conversation occurred when Taylor and August were barely teenagers and Allie was only nine years old. As it turns out, Brooks' youngest had the most unexpectedly adorable response to her dad's request.

"And I'm waiting for something intelligent to come back, and it was the youngest, Allie, who said, 'We got your back, bra strap,'" he said.

"That was the end of the conversation!" Brooks said.

"That's awesome," Clarkson told the star between her own laughs.

Just a few months later, in December 2005, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood got married in a private ceremony at their home near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Garth Brooks says he and Trisha Yearwood are "cool — until it comes to music"

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Season 5, Episode 159 on September 11, 1997. Photo: Margaret Norton/NBC

During that same visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garth Brooks also made a hilarious confession about his marriage: He and Yearwood frequently butt heads over music.

"Me and her are always cool — until it comes to music," he said. "It's just how it is, and it's the same way with her. That passion for music is great. So we've had some pretty good discussions."