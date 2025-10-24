The Sweet Way Garth Brooks Boosted Niall Horan & Reba McEntire's Friendship

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Long before Niall Horan and Reba McEntire were Coaches together on The Voice, Garth Brooks helped forge their future friendship.

As fellow Coaches on Season 28 of The Voice, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire share a special bond. And according to Horan, it was forged, in part, long before they ever met!

The Irish singer-songwriter recently revealed that an old Garth Brooks' song his mom played while he was a kid helped give him an appreciation of country music, which of course, made it easy for him to form a friendship with McEntire, The Queen of Country.

The revelation came about during a recent round of rapid-fire questions Horan was asked as part of a segment on The Voice.

How did Garth Brooks boost Niall Horan and Reba McEntire's friendship? When asked what tune reminds him of his childhood on The Voice, Horan, responded: "A song that reminds me of my childhood — 100% Garth Brooks' 'Friends in Low Places.' I remember my mother having that on cassette in the car. We had two tapes, we had Garth Brooks and we had Shania Twain. That's why me and Reba get on so well — I'm so country."

Watch The Voice's rapid-fire questions round with Niall Horan here!

Later on in the rapid-fire questions segment, Horan gushed further about McEntire when asked to describe her in three words. The ones he chose were "elegant, classy, amazing."

The Season 28 Coaches on The Voice — which also include Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé — seem tight. McEntire revealed in an October People story that the foursome have a special tradition they take part in together.

"What I love about the three that I'm with, we say our prayer before we go [film]," McEntire said. "Snoop instigated that."

The tidbit about how his love for Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" helped bolster his friendship with McEntire wasn't the only thing Horan revealed during the rapid-fire questions round.

He also spilled which tunes he'll always listen to in full when he hears them.

What are Niall Horan's "no-skip songs"? When asked what his "no-skip songs" are, Horan responded with "Hotel California" by the Eagles, and "Dancing in the Dark" by Bruce Springsteen. He also threw in one of his own songs, saying, "Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands.'"

And when he was quizzed on what his favorite current hot take is, he took the opportunity to unload one of his pet peeves about Los Angeles. "This is one thing that really gets to me," Horan shared. "When you're driving and you let someone out at a junction... or a stop sign, or you pull in somewhere so someone else can get passed, they never wave at each other, and that is my number one... If I let you passed, just give me a 'thank you.'"

So, if you're ever driving around and Horan pauses to let you by, be sure to thank him!