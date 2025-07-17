Yearwood's husband wants no part of this activity when it happens at their house.

The 1 Time Garth Brooks Wants to Be Away From Trisha Yearwood: "He's Afraid..."

Trisha Yearwood loves girls' nights at home with her friends — but they actually make her husband, Garth Brooks, afraid. And the reason is quite funny.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During Yearwood's September 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she gave host Kelly Clarkson a little intel about how her nearly 20-year marriage to Brooks operates. Brooks revealed in an interview with Clarkson that he and Yearwood don't always see eye to eye when it comes to music. And it turns out they also approach Yearwood's girls' nights in hilariously different ways.

"He's a little afraid of that many women together," she said. "If he's around, he'll open the wine, but he really wants to be gone."

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's Crock-Pot Mac and Cheese Is an Easy Way to Impress

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood's "Most Requested" Brownie Recipe Stars 2 Surprising Ingredients

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Wore a Ruby Red Dress at Her Oklahoma Wedding to Garth Brooks

"I think [girls' nights] scare him a little bit — as [they] should," Yearwood joked, later mimicking the types of quotes that happen during these hangouts: "And here's something else about you men!"

We're sure many husbands and wives can relate to this. Watch Yearwood's interview with Clarkson, below:

When girls' nights are over, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood make plenty of time for bonding, whether that's singing together or supporting each other at major events. One of those events happened just a few months ago, and Brooks was so supportive of Yearwood during it, he cried.

Read more about this sweet moment, below:

Trisha Yearwood got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks pose onstage during the ceremony honoring Trisha Yearwood with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yearwood received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2025. Of course, Brooks was on hand to cheer her on during the ceremony. People reported he even teared up through it.

"I have a lot of Garths in my life, but the first Garth that I met is here," Yearwood said about Brooks during the ceremony. "The one who has really been a cheerleader. As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, & Trisha Yearwood Doing "Silent Night" Is Angelic Bliss

"For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you," she continued. "I appreciate you for being my support."